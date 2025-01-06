REPORT: PA Security Forces  “Officers by Day – Terrorists by Night”

Contrary to the narrative that depicts Palestinian Authority Security Forces’ (PASF) operations in Jenin as a security-enhancing measure, an analysis by Regavim, an NGO that monitors the activities of the Palestinian Authority and foreign organizations in Area C, suggests a different, more troubling explanation of the violent confrontations in this longtime hotbed of terrorism:

The PASF has initiated confrontations with entrenched erstwhile partners as a means of consolidating the Palestinian Authority’s power and legitimacy as the best alternative for “the day after” the ongoing war – in Judea and Samaria, as well as in Gaza. “These operations can best be described as window dressing – too little and far too late to be taken seriously,” said Moshe Shmueli, Director of Regavim’s Field Division and a high-ranking IDF officer with intimate and ongoing familiarity with this area. “The PA is not part of the solution – it has been neck deep in terrorism for decades, and recent theatrics have not changed the DNA of PASF.”

The Regavim Movement summary reported that in 2024, no fewer than 16 PASF members were killed while engaging in attacks against Israeli civilians and IDF soldiers. In addition, more than 80 PASF personnel were killed, injured, or arrested between 2021 and 2023 for comparable acts of terrorism.

Regavim’s Arab Society Specialist presented key observations that sum up a year of in-depth monitoring and research of Arabic-language publications:

Palestinian Authority Endorsement of Hamas Terrorism

The Palestinian Authority’s involvement in encouraging and promoting terrorism goes beyond direct acts of violence. The PA publicly celebrates terrorists who are not on the PASF payroll by providing military-style honor guards and funerals, particularly for those affiliated with Hamas. Furthermore, the PA honors fallen terrorists from the very same groups that are now ostensibly being targeted by enforcement activities, naming streets, public squares and even schools and educational programs after them, embedding their legacy into the community’s daily life. This glorification extends into cultural and educational domains, where terrorists are extolled through music, poetry, and school curricula, influencing the next generation.

Additionally, the PA’s “pay-for-slay” program offers financial incentives to terrorists and their families, thereby economically rewarding acts of terrorism.

This pattern of behavior remains unchanged. The Palestinian Authority not only fails to oppose terrorism, it actively endorses it.

Meir Deutsch, Director General of Regavim: “The notion that the Palestinian Authority serves as a moderating force against terrorism is not merely misinformed; it is a delusion that poses a very real threat. The evidence we have presented is irrefutable, and indicates that the PA is deeply involved in promoting terror, both openly and covertly. Recent confrontations in Jenin are not about maintaining peace; they are a smokescreen, an attempt to restore a facade of legitimacy that will enable the PA to continue to support and encourage violence.”