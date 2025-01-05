“The Heartbeat of the Jewish People”: A Conversation with Israel365 Action Campaign Manager Rabbi Mark Fishman 

In the wake of October 7th, the weakness and ineffectiveness of the American Jewish establishment is clearer than ever. As antisemitism surges globally and support for Israel wavers among younger generations, a new approach to Jewish leadership is desperately needed. Enter Israel365 Action, a bold new slate in the World Zionist Congress (WZC) elections that aims to reshape the future of Zionist leadership.

The stakes couldn’t be higher. Every five years, American Jews vote in WZC elections that determine the direction of nearly $1 billion in annual funding for Israel and World Jewry. These crucial funds, managed through the World Zionist Organization, Keren Kayemet LeYisrael (Jewish National Fund), and the Jewish Agency for Israel, have been largely controlled by the secular left establishment in recent decades – the same establishment that has consistently failed to stand up with Jewish pride and strength to fight back against antisemitism and stand with Israel.

It’s in this context that Israel365 Action has emerged as a powerful new voice, seeking to redirect resources and reshape policies that affect Jewish institutions worldwide. Their mission: to build a stronger, more decisive Jewish leadership rooted in unwavering support for Israel and its biblical heartland.

Leading this new initiative is Rabbi Mark Fishman, who recently made Aliyah from Montreal to Efrat, a town of 14,000 idealists in Judea, south of Jerusalem. In a revealing interview, Rabbi Fishman shared his vision for strengthening the connection between Israel and the Diaspora, and explained why Israel365 Action’s platform of standing for Judea and Samaria, building strong alliances, and providing strong leadership resonates deeply with his personal journey.

What inspired your move from leading a congregation in Canada to making Aliyah?

“Leading a congregation in Montreal, Canada was incredibly meaningful, I loved my community and it felt more like a calling than a job,” Fishman reflected. “Yet there was always something missing. The dream of returning to Israel, especially to Judea, felt like the necessary next step.” He emphasized the profound difference between Diaspora and Israeli life: “To live in the Diaspora is to live Jewish life as a spectator watching a game being played out in front of you. To live in Israel, and particularly Judea is to be a player actually on the court.”

How has your experience as a community rabbi shaped your understanding of Diaspora-Israel relations?

“I witnessed the deep yearning for a stronger connection to Israel, paired with the challenges of navigating cultural and ideological differences,” Fishman explained. He noted a concerning trend: “Today, people are not only moving TOWARDS Israel, they are running AWAY from the Diaspora” due to rising antisemitism.

What role do you see for Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria?

“Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria are the backbone of Israel’s national identity and security,” Fishman stated emphatically. “They represent the fulfillment of biblical prophecy, embody the resilience of the Jewish spirit, and ensure Israel’s territorial integrity.”

This position aligns with Israel365 Action’s platform, which explicitly rejects the “Two-State solution” and the entire paradigm of “land for peace” – a policy that only encouraged Arab terrorism and led directly to the horrors of October 7. Israel365 Action supports the strengthening and expansion of the Jewish communities of Judea and Samaria, which represent the future dynamism and growth of the people of Israel.

What do you see as the most pressing needs for American Jewish leadership?

“American Jewish leadership must reclaim a sense of clarity and courage,” Fishman asserted. “They need to advocate unapologetically for Jewish rights, deepen their connection to Israel, and prioritize authentic relationships with grassroots communities and allies who stand steadfastly with the Jewish people.”

Your platform emphasizes building alliances with Christian supporters. What’s your perspective on Jewish-Christian relations?

“In Canada, I was privileged to meet Christians who understood the importance of mutual respect, shared values, and acknowledging the biblical connection we both cherish,” Fishman shared. He noted that Israel365 Action specifically focuses on engaging younger Christians to ensure continued support for Israel into the future.

What message would you share with American Jews about their relationship with Israel?

Fishman’s response was passionate: “Israel is not just a homeland; it’s the heartbeat of the Jewish people. Strengthening your connection to Israel—through advocacy, visits, or Aliyah—is a way to take part in the ongoing story of Jewish destiny and ensure a stronger future for all Jews.”

Looking ahead, Fishman envisions the World Zionist Congress – led by Israel365 Action – playing a vital role in strengthening American Jewish-Israeli relations. “The World Zionist Congress can lead by redirecting resources to impactful programs, fostering meaningful partnerships, and empowering grassroots leaders to create enduring connections between Israel and the Diaspora,” he explained.

Israel365 Action’s platform focuses on three key pillars: standing for Judea and Samaria, building strong alliances particularly with Christian supporters, and providing strong leadership in the Zionist movement. The organization aims to transform what it sees as negative global perceptions of Israel while strengthening Jewish communities in the biblical heartland.

