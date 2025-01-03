Israel365 Marks Its 13th Year: A Journey of Growth and Connection

In Jewish tradition, the age of 13 marks a significant transition: the Bar Mitzvah, when a boy steps into adulthood and embraces the responsibilities of Jewish life. As Israel365 celebrates its 13th anniversary this week, this milestone serves as a poignant reflection of its own remarkable journey from humble beginnings to a pivotal force in connecting global communities to Israel’s land and people.

Founded on January 1, 2012, with a single email containing an inspirational message from Deuteronomy—“the land God’s eyes are upon from the beginning to the end of the year”—Israel365 has grown into a multifaceted organization influencing millions worldwide. “Over the past 13 years, we have become a cornerstone in the battle for the hearts and minds of Jews and Christians,” said Rabbi Tuly Weisz, Israel365 founder, “equipping faith communities with the truth about Israel every day of the year.”

From Newsletter to Network

What began as a newsletter has evolved into a vast network comprising The Israel Bible, Israel365News, Israel365 Media, Israel365 Store, and Israel365 Tours, alongside non-profit entities such as the Israel365 Charity Fund and Israel365 Action. This year alone saw the launch of innovative initiatives such as The Israel Bible Plus, the publication of 10 books, and the debut of new podcasts and programs like Biblical Money and Eyes on Israel, the latter now streaming on EL AL flights.

Israel365 expanded its reach through webinars, prayer calls, and new chapters in Washington, Colorado, New Jersey, and Texas, solidifying its presence across the United States.

Responding to Crisis with Compassion

During this year’s conflict, the Israel365 Charity Fund stepped into the role of charitable first responder, providing critical support to IDF soldiers, their families, and vulnerable groups like widows and orphans. Partnering with the city of Sderot, the organization has spearheaded projects of resilience while planting trees throughout Israel, symbolizing faith in the future amidst uncertainty.

Advocacy at the Forefront

Israel365’s advocacy efforts are reaching influential corridors in Jerusalem and Washington. As leaders in opposing the “Two-State Solution” and championing Jewish sovereignty in Judea and Samaria, the organization has educated Knesset members, U.S. Congress representatives, and media professionals through initiatives like “Keep God’s Land.”

Looking ahead to 2025, Israel365 is poised for continued impact, with plans to work alongside what it anticipates to be a more favorable U.S. administration and its political arm, Israel365 Action, participating in the upcoming World Zionist Congress elections.

A Community Effort

The growth of Israel365 would not be possible without its robust community:

500,000 email subscribers

132,000 Facebook followers

31,000 YouTube subscribers

8,000 store customers

5,000 donors

545 monthly contributors

Equally vital is the dedication of its team, celebrated earlier in the week at the Israel365 family Chanukah party. Special thanks were extended to staff members, including Robbie Frohlinger, Rabbis Elie Mischel, Pesach Wolicki, Rami Goldberg and Mark Fishman, Shlomo Schreibman, Talia Eisen, Kalman Labovitz, Mordy Levi, Rafi Weinstein, Shira Shechter, Aharon Mendlowitz, Eliyahu Adam Berkowitz, Inbal Rose, Zahava Schwartz, Yehudit Weingarten, Dan Gruhn, Zelig Kyrmko Shmuelovich, Zev Krupp, Elan Leonard, Sharon Michaels, Lauren Jerozolim, Brian Racer, Elie Goldberg, Shuey Fogel, Avraham Perlmutter, Mor Levy and Clarinda Yuvienco, as well as numerous others who drive Israel365’s mission forward.

A Prayer for the Future

As the organization steps into its 14th year, Rabbi Tuly Weisz expressed gratitude to the community of supporters and donors, emphasizing the shared vision of a prosperous and peaceful Israel. “With your help and the blessings of our Father in Heaven, we will continue to grow, advocate, and support Israel and the Jewish people in 2025 and beyond,” Weisz said.

The celebration of Israel365’s 13th anniversary is not just a look back at achievements but a rallying call for the future—anchored in faith, resilience, and an unyielding commitment to the land and people of Israel.