Capital/Washington Monument/Empire State Building Hit by Lightning on New Year’s Eve: Message from God?

Lightning striking several significant buildings on New Year’s Eve led to speculation, some dismissing the events while others suggested divine meanings.

Videos on social media showed lightning striking the U.S. Capitol Building and Washington Monument in Washington D.C simultaneously. Another lightning strike hit the One World Trade Center and Empire State Building in New York City.

Follow: @AFpost pic.twitter.com/QGPdCVX1a5 — AF Post (@AFpost) January 1, 2025

After posting the videos of lightning simultaneously striking the U.S. Capitol building and the Washington Monument on New Year's Eve, I have lots of people telling me it's a sign or omen. Much of it based on their own political beliefs. I also think it's a sign. A sign that… pic.twitter.com/bpP5xvA6iL — Dave Statter (@STATter911) January 1, 2025

While some ascribed meaning to the celestial pyrotechnics, others dismissed it as a simple weather event.

“After posting the videos of lightning simultaneously striking the U.S. Capitol building and the Washington Monument on New Year’s Eve, I have lots of people telling me it’s a sign or omen. Much of it based on their own political beliefs,” Dave Statter tweeted. “I also think it’s a sign. A sign that lightning often strikes the tallest objects. But I’m sharing this with two of the most brilliant social scientists on X – @EmoPhilips and @3YearLetterman. If we’re lucky, these wise men might tell us what it actually means. If they don’t, in my mind, it will just be the final mystery of many we encountered in 2024. Happy New Year to all!!”

With Donald Trump about to enter the White House, many saw the lightning strike in the capital as a political portent.

Utah Senator Mike Lee shared footage of the Capitol lightning strike, commenting: “Feels like an omen. What’s it telling us?”.

“In what may be an inauspicious start for the 2025 Republican trifecta, it looks like the Washington Monument and the US Capitol building were struck by lightning tonight,” a tweeter name Katya posted.

One Trump supporter saw the lightning as being divinely guided. God is sending us a message,” Christian Ziegler, a two-time Electoral College Member Convention Delegate for Trump, tweeted in a post that has garnered over 577,000 views.

Sovereign Brah, a self-described “New World Order disrespecter” involved in “pursuing truth, liberty, Jesus Christ, and personal sovereignty”, tweeted, “Feels like an omen. I wonder what God is telling us.”

Another Twitter account labeled A Little to the Rigth posted an AI image featuring Trump advancing on the capital building as lightning strikes. “It’s going to be Biblical,” he commented.