Intensified IDF actions until Hostages returned, rising aliyah numbers, and Al Jazeera stopped

Intensified Military Actions To Come If Hostages Not Released by Hamas

Defense Minister Israel Katz issued a stern warning that Israel will escalate its military actions against Hamas in Gaza unless the group releases the 100 hostages it has held for over a year. This announcement was made during his visit to Netivot following a recent rocket attack by Hamas, which thankfully resulted in no casualties.

Family, friends and activists hold posters of Israeli brothers Gili and Ziv Berman, who are held hostage by Hamas terrorists in Gaza, during a protest march for their release in Tel Aviv, December 26, 2024. Photo by Tomer Neuberg/Flash90

Katz called upon the citizens of Gaza to oppose Hamas, highlighting Israel’s readiness to adopt significant compromises to end the conflict, aligned with the U.S. president’s guidelines. He detailed the extensive Israeli military efforts throughout December, including over 1,400 airstrikes targeting strategic Hamas locations, which have been crucial in mitigating rocket attacks from Gaza.

Israel Should Prep for Increased Immigration Amid Rising Antisemitism

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar has initiated a call for urgent planning to manage a projected surge in immigration resulting from increased global antisemitism. This response follows the tragic events of the October 7, 2023 Hamas attack.

Sa’ar conveyed in a recent correspondence to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu the urgent need for a comprehensive national strategy to efficiently integrate the anticipated influx of immigrants. He highlighted that the escalating antisemitism, particularly noticeable in France and Britain, is prompting Jews to seek safety in Israel.

Update: the man has been identified as Forrest Kendall Pemberton of Alachua, FL.



He was arrested with an AR15 rifle, a Luger pistol & ammunition and told authorities he visited AIPAC to “scout” the location to come back later, armed.



He also stated he chose AIPAC because of… https://t.co/8m74WtUT4M pic.twitter.com/PMgGCtUotp — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) January 1, 2025

Data from the Community Security Trust indicates a record-high of antisemitic incidents in Britain for the first half of 2024, while France has witnessed severe outbreaks of antisemitism, prompting calls for an EU-wide approach to the crisis. Moreover, a November report from Israel’s Ministry of Diaspora Affairs underscores the alarming extent of antisemitism affecting European Jews post-massacre.

Palestinian Authority Halts Al Jazeera Broadcasts in Judea and Samaria

The Palestinian Authority has imposed a broadcast suspension on Al Jazeera across Judea and Samaria, citing the network’s incendiary and misleading reporting that has fueled unrest and meddled in Palestinian internal affairs. This decision extends to banning the operation of any journalists and staff associated with the network.

Palestinian Authority police officers seen during a visit of Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas in the West Bank city of Jenin, on July 12, 2023. Photo by Nasser Ishtayeh/Flash90

This enforcement action by the Palestinian Authority follows Al Jazeera’s controversial coverage in the northern Samaria region, which has been criticized for glorifying terror activities and creating discord among Palestinians. The tensions have escalated due to the network’s portrayal of the conflicts between Palestinian Authority forces and Iranian-backed groups in Jenin. The U.S. State Department has expressed concern over media freedom but has not yet responded to this specific incident.