Illegally Constructed Palestinian Resort Endangers Hasmonean Palaces 

In recent years, near the archaeological site of the ‘Hasmonean Palaces’ in Area C on state-owned lands, major land invasions have taken place, with the establishment of permanent structures such as villas and a luxurious resort complex. The archaeological site, located in the western Jericho Valley near Nachal Prat (Wadi Qelt), dates back to the Second Temple period and is of unparalleled historical and scientific significance.



The first excavations of the site were conducted in the 19th century by archaeologist Charles Warren and later by Prof. Ehud Netzer. Among the unique elements of the site, which encompasses the winter palaces of the Hasmonean royal family, are an ancient synagogue, ritual baths, and the best luxury amenities the ancient world had to offer.

At the site now stands an illegal Palestinian holiday resort – complete with an events compound, a swimming pool, and high-end guest rooms. The site has popular accounts on social media platforms – Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok, where it invites guests to book events or vacations.

Hasmonean Palaces Archeological Site (Photo courtesy of Regavim)

Following numerous complaints from the Regavim Movement and the Binyamin Regional Council, some concrete fences and individual structures were demolished about three years ago. Since then, construction has continued to expand, unhindered, only meters away from the priceless archaeological remains, effectively blocking access to the site.

Israel Ganz, head of the Binyamin Regional Council and chairman of the Yesha Council: “The Palestinian Authority encourages and orchestrates Arab annexation of Area C – using methods that are trampling and destroying magnificent, unique heritage sites, the physical record of history that is a cultural and scientific asset of the Jewish people and the entire world. The Civil Administration must enforce the law more rigorously and put an end to this travesty. It is inconceivable that the Jewish people abandoned their national historical property in this way. We must re-establish our presence here, settle, and stay here forever.”

Illegal “Lion’s Villa & Venue” Resort, meters away from the archeological site (Courtesy: Regavim)

Moshe Shmueli, Regavim’s field coordinator, added: “As we celebrate Hanukkah, this might be the last opportunity to remind ourselves and the world of the grave threat of extinction facing the Hasmonean Palaces, just before ancient history is erased forever. Live on TikTok videos, unashamedly, our unprotected, abandoned national assets – both land and cultural treasures – are being wiped out. The Palestinian takeover is a ruthless, systematic plan that is being marketed as a dream vacation. We must not abandon this strategic area that guards the eastern front of the state.



Regavim’s ongoing efforts to protect the Hasmonean Fortresses near Jericho began in 2019 when the Hasmonean necropolis at the site – the largest of its kind in the world – was devastated by PA-approved work.

See the 2019 article published in Israel National News: “Jericho Arabs Loot Ancient Tombs and Desecrate Graves”, and the 2020 article published in Israel365 News: “Hasmonean Burial Site Desecrated by Palestinians, Bones Receive Kosher Burial”