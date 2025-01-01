Subscribe
ISRAEL IS AT WAR

American Jewish Conservatives Lighting Up the Night for Hanukkah

Picture of Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

January 1, 2025

< 1 minute

Close up view of menorah, in Copley square Boston usa (Source: Shutterstock)

American Jewish Conservatives lit up the night at their 9th Annual Hanukkah Celebration on the 5th night of Hanukkah held at the Hilton Garden Inn Ballroom. They were joined by several amazing speakers, including Rabbi Avi Pekier, Asher Chamoy, Julie Pickren, Asher Chamoy, Allen West, Kevin Freeman, and Shabbos Kestenbaum.

American Jewish Conservatives describes itself on its website as “a grassroots organization committed to the principles that have shaped the nation and strengthened its communities. We are fervently Pro-God, Pro-America, Pro-Israel, and Pro-Constitution. Our foundation rests on a steadfast dedication to faith, patriotism, and the values enshrined in our Constitution.”

Click here to see images from the event.

The event was sponsored by partners and vendors including Farelanes, Magen Am, Israel365, Dallas County Republican Party, Collin County Republican Assembly, Gelbman Law, Victory Claims Consulting, Black-Tie Guns, USCCA, A Taste of The World Catering, Supreme Valet, Tyson Fundraising, Texas Protective Security, Shuttle Lenzz Photography and an amazing volunteer team.

Their next event will be held on January 7th, called ‘For The Love of Israel.’ It will honor Lone Soldiers and the State of Israel.

