Light Up Their Night: A Bat Mitzvah Project Brings Hope to IDF Soldiers

When 12-year-old Tzofia Weisz contemplated how to mark her Bat Mitzvah, she looked beyond the usual celebrations of this significant Jewish milestone. With her birthday coinciding with Hanukkah during Israel’s longest war, she turned her attention to those spending their nights defending our homeland – the brave men and women of the IDF.

In the cold winter darkness, thousands of soldiers patrol Israel’s borders, far from the warmth of family gatherings and holiday celebrations. They miss their children’s laughter during candlelighting, their spouse’s embrace, and the simple joy of being home for the Festival of Lights. While we gather with our families each night to light the menorah, these dedicated defenders stand guard, ensuring our freedom to celebrate in peace.

The reality of their sacrifice became clear when Tzofia spoke directly with soldiers about their needs. The conversations revealed how even the simplest gifts could illuminate their challenging days. A warm fleece to ward off the bitter winter chill during long night watches. A special toy that helps their child feel closer to them during extended separations. A thoughtful gift that tells their spouse they’re appreciated for maintaining strength and stability at home.

Many of these soldiers have been away from their families for months, missing birthdays, anniversaries, and now Hanukkah. Their children mark time by the number of candles lit without them. Their spouses navigate daily life alone, staying strong for their families while carrying the weight of separation. Yet they persist, driven by duty and love for our homeland.

Winter in Israel brings particular challenges for our defenders. The nights grow longer and colder, and the comfort of warm gear becomes not just a luxury but a necessity. For soldiers stationed at remote outposts or spending hours on patrol, proper winter clothing can make the difference between endurance and exhaustion. A warm scarf, thermal gloves, or a fleece sweatshirt becomes more than just clothing – it’s a embrace from the community they protect.

For the children of these brave soldiers, toys and gifts serve as tangible reminders of their parent’s love. Each present becomes a bridge across the distance, a physical connection to the parent they miss so deeply. These gifts tell them they’re not forgotten, that their parent’s absence serves a greater purpose, and that their own sacrifice is recognized and honored.

The spouses of our soldiers carry their own unique burden. They become both mother and father, handling every domestic challenge while maintaining a brave face for their children. A thoughtful gift acknowledges their vital role in enabling their partners to serve, recognizing that they too are essential to Israel’s defense.

In choosing this meaningful path for her Bat Mitzvah project, Tzofia reminds us that anyone, at any age, can be a source of light in times of darkness. Her initiative transcends the traditional celebration of reaching Jewish adulthood – it embodies the very values this milestone represents: compassion, responsibility, and the duty to contribute to one’s community.

The soldiers of the 195th Armored Battalion dance around the Chanukah flames at Camp Shizafon. 🕎



From the ancient Maccabees to today’s IDF, our fire will NEVER go out! 🔥



Am Yisrael Chai! 🇮🇱 pic.twitter.com/2tYVibeyMd — Jews Fight Back 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@JewsFightBack) December 31, 2024

Now, Tzofia invites our community to join her mission. Each contribution helps send essential winter gear and heartfelt gifts to soldiers and their families, transforming her personal initiative into a community-wide embrace of our protectors. This young leader’s vision goes beyond material comfort – it’s about showing our defenders they’re not forgotten. That while they protect our right to celebrate Hanukkah in peace, we hold them in our hearts. That their sacrifices matter. That their families matter.

The miracle of Hanukkah teaches us that even small actions can create profound light. In ancient times, a small cruse of oil kept the Temple menorah burning for eight days. Today, we have the opportunity to be that sustaining light for our defenders. Every gift adds another flame to their menorah of strength, bringing warmth to those who sacrifice so much for our security.

As we celebrate the Festival of Lights in the comfort of our homes, we have the chance to spread that light to those who need it most. Through this project, we can transform our gratitude into action, our appreciation into tangible support, and our prayers for their safety into concrete assistance.

Will you join Tzofia in lighting up their night?

Make this Hanukkah brighter for those who keep our lights burning. Let’s show our defenders that while they stand guard over our nation, we stand with them in spirit and in action.

This Hanukkah, be part of the miracle. Help bring light to those who protect the light of Israel.