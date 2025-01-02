TV Star/War Hero Delivers Presents to Bereaved Kids by Helicopter

More than 400 bereaved Israeli youth were treated to an unforgettable Chanukah surprise when Israeli superstar and war hero Idan Amedi arrived by helicopter for a private performance at their winter camp.

The popular Israeli singer-songwriter and lead actor on the international hit Fauda became a real-life war hero and symbol of hope for the country after he was severely injured in an explosion that killed six of his fellow unit members while on IDF reserve duty last January. Earlier this month he released his first single after recovering, and the surprise performance marks his first live performance since being wounded.

(Photo courtesy One Family)

The bereaved children ranging in age from eight to 18 were attending a special three-day Chanukah camp run by OneFamily, Israel’s leading organization supporting victims of terror and their families. The special camp for children who have lost a parent or sibling to terror or war, is one of 40 Chanukah programs run by the organization.

Held this year on Kibbutz Rivivim in the Negev, the camp features traditional activities like arts and crafts, games, exciting outdoor activities like “sandboarding” and rappelling, as well as therapeutic sessions to process grief. The annual camp provides a safe space to connect with others who share similar experiences, and provides a comfortable setting for the children to open up and form new friendships. The OneFamily Chanukah Camp, as well as those held during Passover and the summer, have become much-anticipated highlights for the bereaved children.

(Photo courtesy One Family)

Amedi’s performed during the camp’s last full evening together, traditionally a time for participants to openly share stories of their missing loved ones, should they choose to. It is considered the most intimate and intense time, when all 400 participating children come together.

In addition to his musical performance, Amedi lit Chanukah candles and took photos with the kids, sharing words of compassion and inspiration. His personal journey of resilience, sacrifice, and recovery resonated with the audience, who are themselves navigating their own way through grief and trauma.

(Photo courtesy One Family)

“What makes this camp so special is the deep sense of community we create. Idan’s visit and performance were emotional highlights, reinforcing the powerful truth that healing doesn’t happen alone,” said Marc Belzberg, Founder and Chairman of OneFamily. “By sharing their stories and hearing from someone who has endured so much, these young people felt truly seen, supported, and inspired to continue their own journey of recovery.”

The helicopter pilot who brought Amedi was so overcome with emotion by the program that he had to walk away momentarily. “Hearing these kids share stories and their own personal and difficult experiences was deeply moving,” he said. “When I heard hundreds of children singing and encouraging each other, realizing that each one has a similar story despite coming from completely different backgrounds—religious, secular, boys, and girls, I must admit that I shed more than one tear and had to leave to focus on the flight home in the challenging weather.

“I believe that what these kids are going through is second only to the experience of Israel’s War of Independence generation.”