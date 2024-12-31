New Entrance Requirements for Israel Starting January

All travelers must apply for an ETA before visiting Israel starting January 1, 2025

By Nosson Shulman: Licensed Tour Guide of VIP Israel Tours & Authentic Virtual Tours (click here to check out his free trailer videos)

Starting January 1, 2025, Israel will introduce new entrance requirements for travelers, specifically the Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA) system.

What is ETA?

The ETA is an online travel authorization that must be approved prior to entering Israel. This is part of Israel’s efforts to modernize border control procedures, while ensuring the safety of both travelers and citizens. Visitors will apply for the ETA via a website or mobile app before their departure, providing essential details about their trip.

Who needs the ETA?

Most travelers from countries that previously did not require a visa for short visits will need to apply for an ETA (ex. USA, Canada, the EU etc). This includes tourists, business travelers, and other short-term visitors. The system does not apply to travelers who are citizens of Israel or those holding diplomatic or special passports.

How to Apply:

1. Visit the official ETA application website.

2. Provide necessary personal information and travel details.

3. Answer a few questions regarding the purpose of your visit.

4. Pay the required fee (25 shekels) and submit your application.

Travellers at Ben Gurion International Airport where flights were being delayed, as the workers of the airport went on strike, in a protest for the release of Israelis held hostage by Hamas terrorists in Gaza, on September 2, 2024. Photo by Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90

Exceptions: There may be some exemptions for specific visa holders or for travelers with certain purposes, like diplomatic missions or official government work. Make sure to check the specific details relevant to your situation.

For smooth travel to Israel after January 1, ensure you apply for your ETA well ahead of time and have all necessary documentation ready for a hassle-free entry.

ETA-IL approval will remain valid for up to 2 years, or until your current passport expires – whichever comes first. This means that as long as you receive an ETA-IL authorization to travel, you do not have to reapply during the validity period and can enter multiple times.

Note: The State of Israel reserves the right to change its requirements regarding the obligation to complete the ETA form at any time.

Disclaimer: The author of this article is not an attorney, and this article should not be construed as legal advice or an authoritative source. This article is for informational purposes only and should never be relied upon. The author takes no responsibility for the content or accuracy of this article. It is highly recommended (and the sole responsibility) for anyone wanting to enter Israel to do their due diligence and independently verify that they are indeed qualified to enter the country, and to ensure that they have the appropriate documents to successfully do so.

Sponsored by Rockets Into Roses: Discover the powerful art of an Israeli hero on the Gaza border, transforming rocket fragments into one-of-a-kind masterpieces. His Art, Jewelry and Biblical items, owned by world leaders, including US Presidents, symbolize resilience and support charities aiding Israelis in the Gaza Envelope.

Special Chanukah Offer: Get a free surprise gift valued over $50 with every order! Hurry, this offer ends in just two days—don’t miss out on this meaningful opportunity!

To sponsor our next article or newsletter and have your business seen by thousands of our American pro-Israel subscribers and beyond, please contact us at info@guidedtoursofisrael.com

Nosson Shulman is a journalist and Licensed Tour Guide in Israel specializing in Biblical tours. To allow tourists to experience Israel during the Corona era, he created the new hit Israel tour video series which brings Israel to the home of viewers by simulating actual tours. To check out his free sneak preview tour videos, click here . To view sample tour itineraries or to inquire about private tour opportunities with a personalized itinerary on your next trip to Israel, click here .