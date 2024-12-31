From Law to Ministry and Back: Pastor Jeff Ward Bridges Faith and Business

In a recent episode of Biblical Money, hosted by Rabbi Rami Goldberg of Israel365, Pastor Jeff Ward shared insights on integrating faith principles into business leadership. The program, which focuses on how people of faith can enhance their businesses while maintaining biblical principles, featured an engaging discussion about Ward’s journey from corporate law to ministry and back to the business world.

Ward, co-author of The Business of Faith: How to Lead Yourself, Unify Your Team and Create a Remarkable Organization, brings a unique perspective as someone who has successfully navigated both the religious and corporate worlds. Currently serving as COO of a law firm, Ward spent nearly seven years in corporate litigation before transitioning to ministry work, where he served for 16 years before returning to the business sector.

During the interview, Ward emphasized the importance of breaking down the traditional divide between faith and business. “As people of faith, we are first and foremost people of faith, and then work,” Ward explained. “We integrate work into our faith.” This philosophy has guided his approach to business leadership, where he advocates for applying biblical principles in marketplace contexts.

One of Ward’s notable achievements has been his work in mobilizing legal professionals for community service. He helped establish Watermark Justice, an initiative that grew to include 600-700 volunteer lawyers working on various community projects. These included helping the Dallas District Attorney’s office with expunction events to remove barriers to employment for eligible individuals and addressing neighborhood safety issues through legal channels.

The program expanded beyond legal services to include other professions, leading to the creation of several nonprofit organizations. These include healthcare clinics and a Community Development Corporation focused on job creation and financial literacy. Ward emphasized that these initiatives demonstrate how professionals can use their specific skills to serve their communities while maintaining their business pursuits.

In discussing workplace culture, Ward highlighted the importance of creating an environment where biblical values can thrive without being overtly religious. His current law firm operates under the motto “character matters,” implementing core values that align with biblical principles while remaining inclusive of all employees, regardless of their faith background.

The conversation touched on the changing attitudes of younger professionals toward work and meaning. Ward noted that recent data shows younger generations prioritize purpose and impact over compensation alone. “They’ll take a lower paying job if they feel like they’re part of something bigger than themselves,” he observed, emphasizing the importance of creating workplace cultures that foster both professional growth and community impact.

Rabbi Goldberg and Ward also explored the challenges of maintaining faith-based principles in competitive business environments. Ward stressed that biblical principles often align with successful business practices, noting that “all truth is God’s truth.” This perspective has helped him bridge the gap between religious teachings and practical business application.

The interview highlighted the growing collaboration between Jewish and Christian business communities in Dallas, with Ward praising Israel365’s role in building these bridges. He noted how faith communities can work together effectively on common social issues like unemployment, homelessness, and education disparities.

Ward’s approach to business leadership emphasizes the importance of servant leadership and creating lasting impact. He believes that business success and faithful service to community needs are not mutually exclusive but can reinforce each other when properly aligned with biblical principles.

Through Biblical Money, Israel365 provides a platform for discussions that demonstrate how faith-based principles can enhance business practices while contributing to community development.