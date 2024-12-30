IDF Achievements: Defeating Terrorist Threats, Securing Borders, and Revitalizing Northern Israel

The True Victory Over Hezbollah

During an assessment in Southern Lebanon on December 29, 2024, IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi underscored that the ultimate triumph against Hezbollah lies in restoring life and vitality to northern Israel. While the military has secured a decisive victory, Halevi emphasized that the enduring success will come with the return of residents and the revival of local culture and economy.

“To truly defeat Hezbollah, we must focus on long-term goals. The return of residents, flourishing tourism, bustling restaurants and cafés, thriving agriculture, and a vibrant community in northern Israel is the real victory. The state has a crucial role in ensuring this resurgence,” Halevi stated.

Halevi was accompanied by top military officials, including OC Northern Command Maj. Gen. Ori Gordin and other senior officers. Later that day, he visited injured soldiers at Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan, participating in a Chanukah candle-lighting ceremony. Reflecting on the past year, he praised the soldiers’ bravery, noting their efforts have put Israel’s enemies on the defensive.

Though the conflict remains ongoing, Halevi reported significant progress, including the defeat of Hezbollah and Hamas’s military infrastructure. He also highlighted Israel’s successes in counterterrorism efforts and border security.

Over 70,000 northern residents were displaced following attacks from Hezbollah, which escalated after Hamas’s October 7, 2023 assault. A ceasefire agreement initiated on November 27 stipulates a phased IDF withdrawal and requires Hezbollah to move north of the Litani River, with monitoring by the Lebanese Armed Forces and UNIFIL.

Operation Northern Arrows, Israel’s northern campaign, has resulted in substantial losses for both sides, with property damage estimated at over $273 million. Israeli officials remain committed to rebuilding and securing the region.

Hundreds of Hamas Operatives Captured at Gaza Hospital Command Center

In a coordinated operation at Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza, Israeli security forces detained over 240 Hamas-affiliated operatives, including 15 directly linked to the October 7, 2023 attacks, according to a joint statement by the IDF and Shin Bet.

The operation was prompted by intelligence revealing the hospital’s use as a Hamas command hub in Jabalia. IDF forces, including Shayetet 13 commandos and the 401st Brigade, encircled the area, neutralized threats, and uncovered substantial weapons caches.

The operation faced resistance, with militants firing RPGs and anti-tank missiles at Israeli troops, who responded swiftly to eliminate the attackers. The IDF also conducted targeted airstrikes to prevent fleeing terrorists, resulting in no casualties among Israeli forces. Approximately 20 militants were killed, and explosive devices were safely neutralized.

Before the raid, over 350 patients and medical personnel were evacuated from the hospital to ensure their safety, and essential supplies were delivered to maintain the hospital’s operations. Additional patients were transferred to other facilities in coordination with local health officials.

Hamas has accused Israel of setting fire to the hospital, a claim the IDF denies. Israeli officials attributed a small fire in an empty building to unknown causes, rejecting allegations of military involvement.

Simultaneously, IDF forces targeted terrorist infrastructure in Beit Hanun, further diminishing the operational capabilities of Hamas and its affiliates.

85,000 Hezbollah Weapons Confiscated in Southern Lebanon

The Israeli military has seized over 85,000 weapons and related equipment from Hezbollah during ground operations in Southern Lebanon, a spokesperson announced. The extensive cache includes advanced anti-tank missiles, sniper rifles, explosives, and NBC protection gear, all intended for use in the group’s planned “Conquer the Galilee” campaign.

The confiscation is part of a broader IDF effort to dismantle Hezbollah’s infrastructure. Operations across more than 30 sites have disrupted the group’s capabilities, neutralizing threats and securing key areas. The IDF also uncovered rocket launchers and other weapons concealed in civilian areas, including a pharmacy.

מפקד חיל האוויר, אלוף תומר בר, ביקר הבוקר בתערוכת הצגת השלל מלבנון בפיקוד הצפון, ואמר: ״הבוקר תקפנו שבעה מעברים של גבול סוריה-לבנון, הבנו שהם מנסים לבדוק אותנו ולהכניס אמצעי לחימה פעם נוספת, הם מנסים להרים את הראש ולבדוק כמה אנחנו אוכפים את ההבנות האלה. אסור להשלים עם זה״ pic.twitter.com/QbHe1YVEy8 — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) December 27, 2024

Israeli Air Force Maj. Gen. Tomer Bar stressed the importance of vigilance, noting that efforts to smuggle weapons into Lebanon continue. Recent strikes targeted border crossings between Syria and Lebanon to counter these attempts.

Defense Minister Israel Katz reaffirmed Israel’s commitment to enforcing the ceasefire agreement, warning that any violations would prompt a decisive military response. He emphasized that Hezbollah would not be allowed to rebuild its terror network in southern Lebanese villages.

These operations reflect Israel’s broader strategy to ensure long-term security along its northern border.