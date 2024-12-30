Stop Whitewashing Jimmy Carter’s Antisemitism: The Need for a Proud and Strong Jewish Leadership

Jimmy Carter’s death has unleashed a predictable flood of tributes. From his humanitarian work to his “commitment to peace,” the accolades are rolling in. But let’s not mince words: for anyone who cares about Israel and the future of the Jewish people, Jimmy Carter’s legacy is not worthy of praise. It is a stain—a decades-long campaign to undermine the Jewish state and empower its enemies. And yet, some Jewish organizations, most notably the American Jewish Committee (AJC), cannot resist their compulsion to whitewash Carter’s record.

In their official statement on Carter’s passing, the AJC declared, “Jimmy Carter’s decades-long commitment to advancing peace earned him a place on the world stage as a respected statesman and humanitarian. We will always be grateful for his role in facilitating the 1979 Egyptian-Israeli peace treaty.” That’s it? No mention of his anti-Israel rhetoric, his toxic “apartheid” slander, or his cozying up to Hamas leaders who have Jewish blood on their hands? The AJC’s statement is not just tone-deaf; it’s a betrayal.

Carter’s record on Israel is infamous. His 2006 book, Palestine: Peace Not Apartheid, accused Israel of imposing apartheid on Palestinians—a libel that delegitimizes the Jewish state and fuels the very antisemitism that Jewish organizations claim to oppose. Carter’s meetings with Hamas, an organization dedicated to the destruction of Israel and the murder of Jews worldwide, were not about “peace.” They were about legitimizing terror.

Jewish organizations like the AJC should have been leading the charge to call Carter out. Instead, they fell over themselves to avoid offending the memory of a man who spent decades undermining Israel’s existence. The AJC’s spinelessness is not unique; it exemplifies the broader failure of establishment Jewish organizations to stand up for Jewish honor and Jewish pride.

Anwar Sadat, Jimmy Carter and Menachem Begin (left to right), at Camp David, 1978 (Source: Wikipedia)

This pattern is nothing new. From their willingness to platform antisemites like Ilhan Omar to their obsessive need to “balance” criticism of Israel with validation of its detractors, many mainstream Jewish organizations have prioritized appeasement over advocacy. They crave approval from the very forces that despise us, mistaking subservience for diplomacy. And in doing so, they undermine the strength, dignity, and security of the Jewish people.

October 7th should have been a wake-up call. The massacre of innocent Israelis by Hamas terrorists exposed the true stakes of Jewish survival and the utter moral bankruptcy of the “Land for Peace” delusion. Yet even in the wake of this atrocity, many Jewish leaders remain stuck in the same failed paradigms, unwilling to defend the Jewish people with the courage and conviction that the moment demands.

It’s time for a new kind of Jewish leadership—one that doesn’t apologize for standing up for Israel, one that embraces Jewish pride and rejects the timid, defeatist mindset of organizations like the AJC. This is precisely the vision of Israel365 Action, a movement committed to restoring Jewish strength and sovereignty in the Land of Israel.

Israel365 Action’s platform is clear: “Our foundational texts and history are clear that the entire Land of Israel is the homeland and eternal possession of the Jewish People. For far too long, the leadership of the Jewish people has accepted and even promoted the idea of ‘Land for Peace’ and a ‘Two-State Solution.’ After October 7th, we must, once and for all, move past this dangerous way of thinking.”

Carter standing alongside Israeli prime minister Menachem Begin, during his 1979 visit. Credit: By Beni Birk / Photographer: Israel Press and Photo Agency (I.P.P.A.) / Dan Hadani collection, National Library of Israel / CC BY 4.0, CC BY 4.0

This isn’t just rhetoric. Israel365 Action is working to strengthen Israel’s historic Jewish identity, promote a Zionism rooted in the biblical heartland, and re-enchant the Jewish people with their majestic roots. From Shilo and Beit El to Jerusalem and Hebron, the movement opposes policies that erode Israel’s classical Jewish character and compromise its security. It’s about more than just politics; it’s about restoring pride in our heritage and ensuring that Israel’s story inspires Jews and non-Jews alike.

In stark contrast to the AJC’s appeasement strategies, Israel365 Action recognizes the importance of strong alliances—particularly with Christians who support Israel out of deep faith. As recent polling shows declining support for Israel among younger Christians, Israel365 Action is stepping up to nurture these relationships, ensuring that Israel’s most steadfast friends remain engaged and committed.

Jewish leadership must change. We need leaders who will stand tall in the face of antisemitism, whether it comes from Hamas, Congress, or the Carter Center. Leaders who will unapologetically defend Israel as the eternal homeland of the Jewish people. Leaders who will prioritize Jewish pride over the approval of those who hate us. And leaders who will inspire the next generation to carry this torch forward.

Jimmy Carter’s legacy is a cautionary tale of how even a single influential voice can inflict lasting harm. The AJC’s response to his death is a reminder of the cost of weak, appeasing leadership. The Jewish people deserve better. It’s time to demand it—and to build it through movements like Israel365 Action.

Let’s leave the AJC’s spinelessness in the past where it belongs. The future of Jewish pride and strength starts now.