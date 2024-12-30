48 Hours Left: 5 Israeli Causes That Need Your 2024 Tax-Deductible Donation Now

As we count down the final hours of 2024, the window for tax-deductible charitable giving is rapidly closing. But this year’s end-of-year giving is especially important in the wake of the October 7th attacks and the ongoing war in Israel.

Thousands of families face an uncertain new year, grappling with displacement, loss of loved ones, and severe economic hardship. While many of us prepare for New Year’s celebrations, these communities are still working to rebuild shattered lives. Your donation before the December 31st deadline can provide crucial support while also securing valuable tax benefits. Here are five of the most impactful ways your year-end charitable giving can make an immediate difference:

1. Feed The Needy

Inside the Kiryat Yovel soup kitchen, which the people of Jerusalem rely on

Nearly 250,000 Israelis have been displaced since October 7th, with many losing both homes and livelihoods. Food insecurity has reached crisis levels, with 1.98 million people living in poverty, including 873,000 children. Your donation helps soup kitchens and food pantries across Israel provide essential meals to families who’ve lost everything.

Learn more here.

2. Rebuild Sderot

Israeli security forces stand next to a vehicle used by Hamas militants in the southern Israeli city of Sderot, October 7, 2023. Photo by Oren Ben Hakoon/Flash90

The city of Sderot, home to 30,000 residents, was devastated during the Hamas attack on October 7th. Families like the Maratzevkas spent 25 terrifying hours in safe rooms while their community was destroyed around them. Today, these displaced residents need urgent support for housing, trauma counseling, and basic necessities as they struggle to rebuild their shattered lives.

Help Sderot here.

3. Help Injured IDF Soldiers Heal

Soldiers like Mayan Mula, who left his life in India to defend Israel, now face devastating injuries – in his case, 140+ pieces of shrapnel and nerve damage. These wounded warriors need immediate support for medical expenses, rehabilitation, and family support while they cannot work. Your donation helps heroes who sacrificed everything continue providing for their families during recovery.

See more here.

4. Support Widows of Fallen IDF Heros

Sofia with her fallen husband, Reouven Chicheportiche, of blessed memory

Following the loss of 824 IDF soldiers, countless families are struggling without their primary breadwinners. Women like Hadas Lowenstern, suddenly widowed with six children including a 10-month-old, face overwhelming financial challenges. Your support provides crucial assistance with everyday expenses from groceries to utilities for these families who’ve made the ultimate sacrifice.

Learn more here.

5. The Orphaned Twins of Gaza Need You

The Orphaned Berdichesky twins

In one of the war’s most heartbreaking stories, 10-month-old twins lost both parents, Hadar and Itay Berdichesky, during the October 7th attacks. Their aunt and uncle, the Alons, stepped up to raise them alongside their own three young children. Your donation helps provide essential care, therapy, and support for these orphaned infants and their new guardians, who now have to raise 5 young boys.

Help them here.

The clock is ticking on 2024, but the impact of your giving will resonate far into the future. These Israelis face a long road to recovery, and every donation makes a meaningful difference in their journey. While the tax benefits of year-end charitable giving are significant – with just 48 hours left to secure deductions for 2024 – the real reward comes from knowing you’ve helped families in their darkest hours. Your contribution before December 31st will provide vital support to those who need it most. These families have shown incredible resilience in the face of unimaginable tragedy; now it’s our turn to stand with them as they rebuild.

Don’t let this opportunity to make a difference pass by – make your tax-deductible donation today and help write a story of hope for these communities in 2025.