Subscribe
Study The Bible
ISRAEL IS AT WAR

Pro-Palestine Protestors: Anti-Hanukkah and Anti-Christmas

You shall make a menorah of pure gold; the menorah shall be made of hammered work; its base and its shaft, its cups, calyxes, and petals shall be of one piece.

Exodus

25:

31

(the israel bible)

Picture of Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

December 29, 2024

2 min read

Hannuka Menorah & Christmas Tree ( generated by Grok on X, formerly Twitter)

While Israel fights for its existence, supporters of Hamas and Hezbollah protest holiday festivities, maligning both Christmas and Hanukkah.

A Hanukkah candle-lighting event in Little Rock, Arkansas, held on Wednesday night was interrupted by anti-Israel protesters from two groups: Little Rock Peace for Palestine and a Jewish organization called Taste of Olam Haba. 

Chabad Lubavitch of Arkansas hosted the candle-lighting and was attended by former Arkansas governor and president-elect Donald Trump’s US ambassador to Israel nominee, Mike Huckabee. 

Chabad called the event “light in the face of darkness,” and said the event’s attendees had succeeded in “drowning out antisemitic protesters” by singing traditional songs to celebrate the Hanukkah holiday.

The Stop Antisemitism organization also emphasized the anti-Jewish nature of the protests.

“Last night, protestors disrupted the annual Menorah Lighting in Little Rock, Arkansas, shouting at families during a peaceful celebration where former Governor & Ambassador to Israel-designate Mike Huckabee was the honored guest,” the organization tweeted. “This blatant antisemitism is unacceptable—those responsible should be charged with intimidation and harassment.”

“Christian Zionists and their agenda have no place in our Jewish communities and in our government. As Mike Huckabee, the [President-elect Donald] Trump appointee as future Israeli ambassador, addressed our city, we stood united in rejecting his message of division. Instead, we spoke for unity, justice, and equality for all people between the river and the sea,” the two activist groups said on social media.

“Christian philosemitism is antisemitism. Only loving Jews that support your right-wing end-times theology is not loving Jews.”

Huckabee is the first non-Jew nominated for the post since James Cunningham was tapped by then-US president George W. Bush in 2008. If confirmed, he will replace Jack Lew, who has served as Biden’s ambassador to Israel since November 2023.

However, anti-Israel protesters did not restrict their ire to Jewish celebrations. Earlier this week, anti-Israel demonstrators gathered outside New York City’s St. Patrick’s Cathedral during Christmas celebrations, staging a protest against Israel.

Also, pro-Palestinian demonstrators disrupted Sunday Mass at St. Mary’s pro-cathedral in Dublin on December 22.

This past week, the Antisemitism Research Center (ARC) from the Combat Antisemitism Movement (CAM) tracked numerous incidents centered around the false notion that Jesus was a Palestinian. 

Share this article

Related articles

Documentary Honors Prophetic Connection Linking Kidnapped Spanish Jewish Children to Oct 7 Victims

Picture of Staff Writer

Staff Writer

Yael Foundation launches new security project for Jewish communities

Picture of Staff Writer

Staff Writer

Candace Owens Proud to be Named Anti Semite of the Year: “It Should’ve Been Netanyahu”

Picture of Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

Follow Us

Youtube Instagram
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365
Youtube
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

© ISRAEL365NEWS 2024 Privacy Policy

Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

Subscribe

Prophecy from the Bible is revealing itself as we speak. Israel365 News is the only media outlet reporting on it.

Sign up to our free daily newsletter today to get all the most important stories directly to your inbox. See how the latest updates in Jerusalem and the world are connected to the prophecies we read in the Bible. .