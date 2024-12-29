Century Old Christian Medallion Discovered by Young Student in Jerusalem

A remarkable discovery was made in Jerusalem’s Ein Karem neighborhood when a ten-year-old student stumbled upon a century-old cross medallion during a school excursion. Nehorai Nir, who attends the Argentina Experimental High School in Kiryat Hayovel, made the discovery while searching for edible plants with his classmates. Initially attracted by a pomegranate on the ground, Nir’s attention was subsequently drawn to a glinting object in the soil, which turned out to be the historic medallion.

Nehorai Nir, ten years old. Emil Aladjem, Israel Antiquities Authority.

Upon examination by Dr. Amit Re’em, Jerusalem District Archaeologist at the Israel Antiquities Authority, the artifact was revealed to be an exquisite golden cross medallion crafted using micro-mosaic techniques. Though not technically classified as an antiquity due to its relatively young age of 100-200 years, the piece showcases exceptional craftsmanship. The medallion features intricate patterns created through the precise placement of glass and tiny colored precious stones, utilizing a specialized technique that emerged in Rome around 1800 and continued into the early 20th century.

The medallion found in Ein Karem. Photos: Emil Aladjem, Israel Antiquities Authority.

The location of the discovery holds particular significance, as Ein Karem has deep religious importance in Christian tradition. According to the New Testament, this area is believed to be the birthplace of John the Baptist and the site where his mother Elizabeth, while pregnant, met with Mary, the mother of Jesus. Christian tradition maintains that this encounter occurred near a local well, which can still be visited today. The area’s religious significance led to the construction of two important churches: the Church of the Visitation and the Church of Saint John, which have drawn countless pilgrims from Europe over the centuries.

Church of the Visitation in Ein Karem, a center of Christian pilgrimage. Emil Aladjem, Israel Antiquities Authority.

Archaeological evidence adds another layer of historical interest to Ein Karem, with the presence of two-thousand-year-old artifacts including a ritual purification pool (mikveh) and ancient tombs dating to the time period associated with Elizabeth and Mary in Christian tradition.

Dr. Anit Reim and Nehorai Nir examine the medallion by microscope. Photo: Elisheva Zvibel, Israel Antiquities Authority.

Dr. Re’em emphasized that the medallion represents a personal connection to historical pilgrimage, highlighting how individuals would undertake arduous journeys across various terrains, sometimes lasting years, to visit the Holy Land. The cross might have been brought by a European pilgrim or purchased locally in Jerusalem before being lost during their sacred journey.

Eli Escusido, Director of the Israel Antiquities Authority, praised the young finder’s alertness and prompt reporting of the discovery. The timing of the find, coinciding with the Christmas season, underscores Ein Karem’s enduring significance as a Christian pilgrimage destination. This small but distinctive artifact provides a tangible link to both the personal journey of an unknown pilgrim and the broader historical significance of this revered site.

Emil Aladjem, Israel Antiquities Authority.