Documentary Honors Prophetic Connection Linking Kidnapped Spanish Jewish Children to Oct 7 Victims

Today, the two leading Iberian organizations dedicated to preserving Jewish culture and history, the Fundación HispanoJudía in Madrid and the Oporto Jewish community, announced a partnership to produce the documentary The 2,000 Kidnapped Spanish Jewish Children, set to be released in May.

This film will shed light on the tragic story of 2,000 Jewish children from Spain who, after their families fled to Portugal in 1492 following the Edict of Expulsion, were forcibly kidnapped due to the exorbitant tribute demanded by Portuguese King Dom João II. These families, unable to pay the extortionate fees or meet the legal residency requirements, were subjected to severe punishments, including the abduction of their young children, aged up to eight. These children were then sent on a perilous voyage to São Tomé, an island 7,500 km from Portugal.

“This film brings to light one of the most devastating moments in Jewish history, when our people were kidnapped by enemies, and many never made it home,” said David Hatchwell Altaras, President of the Fundación HispanoJudía, which has been dedicated to promoting Jewish culture in Spain for the past decade and is currently developing a major Jewish museum in Madrid. “Sadly, we are witnessing a tragic repetition of history as the global Jewish community once again finds itself rallying for our kidnapped people. We hope this film, dedicated to the ongoing efforts to free our captives, highlights the importance of understanding our history to better navigate current events.”

The documentary will be made available online for free to ensure it reaches a wide audience and will be dedicated to the families of the hostages taken on October 7, 2023. The film serves as a poignant reminder that the pain of losing loved ones through kidnapping is an enduring and tragic part of Jewish history.

“Especially during the celebration of Chanukah, we are reminded of our responsibility as Jewish leaders to document and share our history. We are a people with a long memory, and it is essential that we learn from our past,” said Michael Rothwell, Director of the Jewish and Holocaust Museums of Oporto. “This film marks the first joint initiative between the historic Spanish and Portuguese Jewish communities, whose ancient roots have shaped every aspect of Jewish tradition, culture, and civilization.”

The kidnapping of 2,000 Jewish children, an event marked by unimaginable cruelty, has largely been forgotten, despite detailed accounts from Portuguese chroniclers and Jewish leaders like Isaac Abravanel, Samuel Usque, and Shlomo Ibn Verga. In the Jewish community, the island became known as the “Island of Lizards” due to the enormous reptiles that supposedly devoured people alive.

The island, uninhabited and inhospitable, was a place of extreme hardship. The climate caused high fevers, and many perished from the unhealthy environment. According to reports, after sending the children to São Tomé, King Dom João II fell seriously ill, and it is said that in his delirium before his death, he cried out, “Get those children out of there!”

Despite the brutality of the journey and the severe conditions on the island, many of the kidnapped children survived. São Tomé eventually became an island rich in sugar, wine, meat, and cheese, but for those who endured those early years, the horrors were unforgettable.

As part of this collaborative effort, the Jewish Community of Oporto has generously gifted the Jewish Museum of Madrid with a replica of the hold and deck of the ship used to transport the 2,000 kidnapped Spanish children to São Tomé. This replica was created specifically for the film’s production.

The Prophet Obadiah connects the south of Israel with the Jews exiled in Spain.

And that exiled force of Israelites [shall possess] what belongs to the Phoenicians as far as Zarephat while the Jerusalemite exiled community of Sepharad shall possess the tons of the Negev Obadiah 1:20