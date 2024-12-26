The Terrorist Who Shattered the Oslo Myth

Moshe Phillips is national chairman of Americans For A Safe Israel (www.AFSI.org), a leading pro-Israel advocacy and education organization.]

If there was one terrorist whose life epitomized the Arab war against Israel, and shattered the illusions fostered by the Oslo Accords, it was Fuad Shubaki, who died this week at 83.

Shubaki was born in Gaza in 1940. Note that the Jews didn’t rule Gaza in those days (the British did), so Gazans didn’t demand a Palestinian state and didn’t organize any movement for independence. The next occupier was Egypt. The Egyptians illegally occupied Gaza in 1948 and ruled it for the next nineteen years—yet still there was no uprising against an occupation.

According to the Palestinian Authority’s Wafa news agency, Shubaki “was one of the first to join the Palestinian fedayeen movement in the mid-1960s.” Remember, there were no settlements or Israeli-occupied territories in those days. The territory Shubaki and his fellow terrorists were trying to “liberate” was pre-1967 Israel.

The exact extent of Shubaki’s personal involvement in terrorism may never be known, but it is clear from his Wafa obituary that he was involved in many attacks. Wafa put it this way: “He underwent training in the camps of the Palestinian revolution and participated in its battles.”

Shubaki gradually rose through the terrorist ranks. He was invited to serve on both the Palestinian National Council and Fatah’s Revolutionary Council. He became a senior aide to Yasser Arafat, and Arafat appointed him to manage Fatah’s “military financial administration,” Wafa’s euphemism for arranging the financing to murder Israeli Jews.

83-year-old Palestinian prisoner, Fouad Al Shobaki, embraces freedom after spending 17 years behind Israeli occupation prison bars. pic.twitter.com/gB3czu8sfL — Chris Hutchinson (@ChrisHu34451470) March 14, 2023

When Arafat tried to take over Jordan, Shubaki was by his side. When Arafat and his guerrillas were expelled by Jordan and tried to take over Lebanon, Shubaki was there, too. When Israel succumbed to U.S. pressure to let Arafat and his senior terrorists escape Beirut in 1982, and set up bases in Tunis, Shubaki was among them.

From Gaza to Jordan to Lebanon to Tunisia, Shubaki devoted his life to financing the bombers, snipers, grenade-hurlers, stabbers, and rock-throwers waging non-stop jihad against Israel.

Then came Oslo. Arafat, Mahmoud Abbas, Shubaki and their colleagues announced they would live in peace with Israel. They signed the first Oslo agreement in 1993. They signed Oslo II in 1995. They promised to give up terrorism, to arrest and extradite terrorists, and to stop teaching anti-Jewish hatred in their schools.

The Jewish world was deeply divided. Optimists said Arafat could be trusted; he was really laying down his arms. Others said he couldn’t be trusted; he would use front groups to continue terrorism and would never keep his Oslo obligations.

As the months passed, the pessimists’ worst fears began coming true. Terrorism resumed. Arafat refused to use his new Palestinian Authority security forces to take action against Hamas. Arafat’s Fatah set up thinly-disguised front groups, such as the “Fatah Hawks” and the “Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigade,” to carry out attacks. Israel’s requests to extradite terrorists were ignored. A revolving-door “prison” was used by the PA when it wanted to pretend it was “detaining suspects” but really setting them free.

Arafat’s incitement also continued unabated. There was the infamous “jihad speech” (there were actually many). There was the “Abir and Dalal speech” (there were many of those, too), in which he presented Arab women terrorists as role models for Palestinian Arab girls to emulate. Another generation of young Arabs was being raised to hate and kill Jews, Oslo or no Oslo.

(From left to right) Yasser Arafat, Shimon Peres and Yitzhak Rabin receiving the Nobel Peace Prize following the Oslo Accords, 10 December 1994 Credit: By Government Press Office (Israel), CC BY-SA 3.0 (Source: Wikipedia)

At the center of it all was Fuad Shubaki, the master financier who made sure that funds were always available to keep terrorizing Israel.

Early on the morning of January 3, 2002, the Oslo myth exploded. Israeli forces intercepted the Karine A, a ship carrying fifty tons of weapons bound for Gaza. Shubaki had purchased them from Iran. Hezbollah terrorists in Lebanon packed them. Fifty tons—100,000 pounds!—of Katyusha rockets, mortar shells, Kalashnikov rifles, sniper rifles, anti-tank missiles, anti-tank mines, and ammunition, as well as several tons of explosives.

So Arafat, Abbas and Shubaki, the “men of peace,” were stocking up for war. Oslo had been a ruse. They had never intended to live in peace with Israel. The accords were just a means of gaining control of Gaza and the major Palestinian Arab cities in Judea-Samaria; creating a de-facto army posing as a security force; sheltering fugitive terrorists; and building up a huge arsenal of weapons.

Shubaki was finally captured by the Israelis in 2006. During questioning, he revealed that the PA directly funded terror cells; that the PA spent between $7 million and $10 million every two years to buy weapons for terrorists in Gaza, and an additional $2 million for weapons used by terrorists in Judea-Samaria.

Shubaki was sentenced to twenty years in prison, but released after 17 due to his age and health—an Israeli gesture of compassion that Shubaki and his fellow terrorists never showed to their Israeli victims.

Future historians could use Shubaki’s life as a case study for explaining the Palestinian Arab war against Israel. Everything you need to know about the PA leadership’s strategy, tactics, and true intentions can be found there.