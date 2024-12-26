Netanyahu Wishes Merry Christmas to Christians: “We Appreciate the Steadfast Support”

On Tuesday, the day before Christmas Eve, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu released a video wishing Christians worldwide Merry Christmas.

“My dear Christian friends, as you gather with your family and friends this Christmas, I wish the Christian community in Israel and around the world blessings for a Merry Christmas from the Holy Land,” Netanyahu said. “At a time when Israel is fighting on seven fronts, we deeply appreciate the steadfast support of our Christian friends around the world.

“You’ve stood by our side, you’ve stood by our side resiliently, consistently, forcefully as Israel defends our civilization against barbarism. The people of Israel are united in defending our nation against those bent on our destruction.

“We seek peace with all those who wish peace with us, but we will do whatever is necessary to defend the one and only Jewish state, the repository and the source of our common heritage.

“Israel leads the world in fighting the forces of evil and tyranny, but our battle is not yet over. With your support, and with God’s help, I assure you, we shall prevail.

“From Jerusalem, city of peace, I wish you a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.”

There are more than 180,000 Christians who live in Israel, making up about 1.8% of the country’s population of more than 9.9 million people, according to the Israeli Central Bureau of Statistics.

The Christian population in Israel grew by 0.6% last year. As of 2021, it was the only growing Christian community in the Middle East.

For the second year in a row, Christmas in Bethlehem, the birthplace of Jesus, will be subdued. Few tourists are expected, and the municipality does not permit any holiday decorations. There will be no giant Christmas tree in Manger Square.