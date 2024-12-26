IDF Strikes, Gaza’s Gangs, and Herzog’s Message of Unity

IDF Dismantles Terror Tunnels in Gaza

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced significant progress in its operations in Gaza, targeting and dismantling key terrorist infrastructure in the region.

In recent days, IDF units from the Southern Brigade conducted a raid that uncovered and destroyed two extensive attack tunnels, each spanning approximately 1.2 miles. These tunnels, equipped with multiple exit points and booby traps, posed a serious threat to Israeli security. The operation also neutralized a terror cell attempting to launch an attack with explosives and dismantled anti-tank positions in the area.

Israeli soldiers standing next to a Hamas Tunnel in Beit Lahia, in the northern Gaza Strip, on November 28, 2024. Photo by Oren Cohen/Flash90

Simultaneously, the Israeli Air Force executed a precision strike in Gaza City’s Al Furqan area, eliminating a high-ranking Hamas operative. The operation was carried out with measures to minimize civilian harm, utilizing advanced intelligence and precision weaponry.

The IDF’s efforts in Gaza over the past weeks have focused on neutralizing threats and preventing further attacks. Recent operations in the northern Strip, including a mission at the Indonesian Hospital, targeted Hamas strongholds used for launching attacks against Israeli forces.

The military reiterated its commitment to protecting Israeli citizens while facilitating humanitarian aid for Gaza’s civilians, aiming to dismantle Hamas’s capabilities and secure lasting peace.

כוחות אוגדת עזה השמידו שתי מנהרות התקפיות באורך 2 קילומטרים בדרום ובמרכז רצועת עזה



לכל הפרטים: https://t.co/2s5PmiH272 pic.twitter.com/muUURnqyhY — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) December 25, 2024

Looting and Chaos Amid Aid Deliveries in Gaza

Humanitarian aid deliveries in southern Gaza have been marred by widespread looting as armed gangs exploit the power vacuum left by a weakened Hamas.

In one incident, truck driver Hazem Isleem was ambushed and detained for hours as looters ransacked a convoy of aid trucks. The United Nations described the event as one of the most severe cases of theft during the conflict. In response, the UN Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) temporarily halted aid shipments, citing security concerns.

The looting has led to skyrocketing food prices, with basic supplies becoming unaffordable for many. A 55-pound sack of flour now costs up to $220 in southern Gaza, compared to $10 in less-affected northern areas. Clashes over food have turned deadly, with violence erupting at distribution sites.

Armed and masked Palestinians seen on trucks loaded with International Humanitarian Aid entering Gaza through the Israeli Kerem Shalom Crossing, in the southern Gaza Strip, April 3, 2024. Photo by Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90

Local gangs, including one led by Yasser Abu Shabab, have been implicated in the thefts, further destabilizing the region. Hamas has attempted to assert control but faces resistance as gangs undermine its authority by seizing critical supplies.

In response, the IDF has introduced new measures to secure aid deliveries, including escorting convoys along safer routes. These efforts have increased the amount of aid reaching civilians, although challenges remain. Israeli officials have called on international organizations to expand their distribution capabilities and ensure essential supplies reach those in need.

Despite the turmoil, the IDF remains committed to facilitating humanitarian aid for Gaza’s population while addressing ongoing security concerns.

President Herzog Visits Acre and Kafr Yasif on Christmas Eve

Israeli President Isaac Herzog marked Christmas Eve with visits to Acre and Kafr Yasif in northern Israel, meeting with local leaders and emphasizing the importance of coexistence.

During his time in Acre, Herzog highlighted the city’s historical significance and its diverse cultural fabric. “Acre represents a remarkable blend of history and modernity, a testament to the power of unity and shared living,” Herzog said. He commended the city’s diverse community for its harmony and mutual respect, describing it as a beacon of resilience and strength.

In Kafr Yasif, Herzog joined local leaders, including Issam Naim Shahada and Sheikh Mowafaq Tarif, at a festive ceremony by the town’s Christmas tree. He also visited the family of Sgt. Tamer Osman, an IDF soldier who lost his life in Gaza, offering them solace and support.

To all our Christian sisters and brothers in Israel, the Middle East, and around the world, we wish you a Happy Christmas, a New Year filled with peace and prosperity, and a festive period when we see our beloved hostages immediately returned home.



Around the beautiful and… pic.twitter.com/w4SoaGeIXJ — יצחק הרצוג Isaac Herzog (@Isaac_Herzog) December 24, 2024

Herzog expressed gratitude for the inclusive welcome, saying, “It is an honor to witness the beauty of this human mosaic in the Galilee.” Extending holiday greetings, he wished the Christian community a Merry Christmas and reaffirmed his dedication to equality and democracy for all Israeli citizens. “May 2025 bring peace, hope, and unity,” he concluded.