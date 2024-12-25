Palestinians want Hamas, IDF Operations in Gaza, and Tragic Loss of Freed Hostage

Majority of Palestinians Favor Hamas Inclusion in Gaza Governance, Poll Reveals

A recent survey indicates that nearly two-thirds of Palestinians across Gaza, the West Bank, and other territories support Hamas’ participation in a governing authority for Gaza after the ongoing conflict with Israel concludes. The findings were released by the Ramallah-based polling organization Arab World for Research and Development (AWRAD), which surveyed 704 Palestinian adults from November 27 to December 2. The poll has a margin of error of 3.7 percentage points.

According to the survey, 47% of respondents endorsed a national unity government comprising Hamas and the Fatah faction led by Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas. Meanwhile, 17% expressed a preference for Gaza to return to exclusive Hamas rule. In the West Bank, Hamas received higher favorability than the Palestinian Authority, with 25% supporting the Islamist group compared to just 10% for Fatah.

Hamas orchestrated the devastating attacks on southern Israel on October 7, 2023, which resulted in over 1,200 deaths, thousands of injuries, and the abduction of more than 250 hostages. These events have influenced public opinion, with Marwan Barghouti, a high-profile Fatah leader and convicted terrorist serving multiple life sentences in Israel, emerging as the most supported potential candidate for Palestinian Authority president.

Recent polls by the Palestinian Center for Policy and Survey Research also highlight a surge in Hamas’ approval ratings, with 75% satisfaction for its wartime actions in June, up from previous months. Over 50% of Palestinians now believe Hamas is best suited to lead, compared to 16% for Fatah. In contrast, the Biden administration has proposed that the Palestinian Authority should oversee Gaza post-conflict, a stance met with resistance from Jerusalem due to concerns over Ramallah’s ties to terrorism.

IDF Targets Hamas Operatives in Raid at Gaza Hospital

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) have announced the successful completion of a counterterrorism operation targeting Hamas operatives at the Indonesian Hospital in northern Gaza. The raid, conducted by the Givati Brigade, resulted in the deaths of at least five militants and the arrest of several others, including a suspect implicated in the October 7, 2023, attacks on southern Israel.

The operation, executed overnight between Monday and Tuesday, followed intelligence reports from Israel’s Military Intelligence Directorate and Shin Bet indicating the hospital was being used as a base for terrorist activities. According to the IDF, the site had been a launch point for multiple attacks on Israeli forces, including anti-tank strikes and the placement of explosive devices.

To ensure civilian safety, the IDF facilitated the evacuation of medical staff, patients, and civilians from the hospital before the operation. The military emphasized that repeated warnings had been issued to Hamas-affiliated officials regarding the hospital’s misuse as a terrorist hub.

מטוסי קרב של חיל האוויר תקפו לפני זמן קצר אתר שיגור של ארגון הטרור חמאס שמוקם בסמוך למבנה של האו״ם במרחב שאטי שבצפון הרצועה.



התקיפה בוצעה לאחר פרסום הודעה הקוראת לפינוי אוכלוסיה ממרחב המטרה לשם הגנתה, לאחר התקיפה זוהתה רקטה היוצאת ממתחם השיגור>> pic.twitter.com/3cwcneEMtI — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) December 24, 2024

Additionally, Israeli Air Force jets struck a Hamas rocket-launch site in the Al-Shati refugee camp. The targeted strike, preceded by calls for noncombatants to vacate the area, neutralized a launchpad near a United Nations facility.

Earlier investigations tied the hospital to the October 7 attacks. Among the evidence discovered were vehicles and weaponry used during the assault. The IDF alleges that the hospital served as a central hub for Hamas’ Jabalia Battalion, with tunnels and other terror infrastructure concealed nearby.

Freed Hostage Hannah Katzir Passes Away at 78

Hannah Katzir, a survivor of the October 7, 2023, Hamas attack on Kibbutz Nir Oz, passed away on Monday at the age of 78. Katzir had been abducted during the massacre but was released in November 2023 as part of a hostage exchange. Her kibbutz announced her death, attributing it to severe medical complications stemming from her captivity.

Katzir’s family suffered devastating losses during the attack. Her husband, Rami, was killed on October 7, while her son, Elad, who was also abducted, died in captivity in January. His remains were recovered in April during an Israeli operation in Khan Younis. Katzir herself was freed alongside 12 other hostages on November 24, 2023, during a six-day truce that saw the release of over 100 captives.

Hannah Katzir, who was taken hostage on Oct 7 and released in a hostage deal, has passed away.



Her husband was murdered on October 7 and her son Elad was murdered in Gaza.



May Hannah's memory forever be a blessing 🕯️ pic.twitter.com/QTbRIi8p9F — Aviva Klompas (@AvivaKlompas) December 24, 2024

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed his condolences, stating, “Hannah’s resilience in the face of unimaginable terror is a testament to her strength. Her tragic passing underscores the scars borne by those who survive such atrocities.” He reaffirmed Israel’s commitment to securing the return of all remaining hostages, of whom approximately 100 are still in Gaza.

Katzir’s funeral is scheduled for Tuesday at Kibbutz Nir Oz.