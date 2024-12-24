Walmart Removes Sinwar T-Shirt But Leaves Nasrallah Shirt on Shelves

If you are looking for a unique holiday gift for a special someone, US retail giant Walmart reportedly removed two shirts from its site featuring images of Hamas chieftain Yahyah Sinwar. The shirts were flagged by watchdog group Antisemitism.org, which called the shirts “outrageous.”

One shirt had an image of Sinwar’s face with a logo of his name separated into “Sin” and “war.” The second shirt featured a cartoon image of Sinwar firing a weapon while in combat gear.

“Walmart shoppers were horrified to find shirts glorifying Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar while online shopping,” Stop Antisemitism tweeted. “@Walmart, are you aware you’re selling apparel celebrating terrorism and violence against Jews? This is outrageous—remove them immediately.”

Walmart shoppers were horrified to find shirts glorifying Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar while online shopping. @Walmart, are you aware you're selling apparel celebrating terrorism and violence against Jews?



This is a outrageous—remove them immediately. pic.twitter.com/po8BBLLafc — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) December 24, 2024

Walmart complied and the Sinwar shirts are no longer available on the website. There is, however, a similar shirt available on the Walmart site featuring an image of Hasan Nasrallah, the now-deceased head of Hezbollah, on a backdrop of the Dome of the Rock, which stands on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem. The Nasrallah shirt has the decidedly inaccurate logo in Arabic, “Nasrallah Safe Following Israeli Airstrikes.”

Sinwar was killed by IDF troops in the Gaza Strip in October, while Nasrallah was eliminated in an Israel Air Force strike in Beirut in September.

Internet users pointed out that these T-shirts were not directly produced by Walmart but by a third-party seller using the distribution giant’s marketplace.

Hamas and Hezbollah are classified as terrorist organizations under US law, which prohibits providing “material support” to terrorist groups. This includes selling goods or services that could be perceived as promoting or encouraging their activities. There is no evidence that money from the sales of the shirts directly benefit the terrorist organizations, and the artwork, while deeply offensive, is protected as free speech.