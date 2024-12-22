Regavim Calls for Criminal Investigation Into Former MK Who Called on Israeli Arabs to Join in “Armed Resistance”

Former MK Mohammad Barakeh (Hadash), who currently serves as Chairman of the “High Follow-up Committee for Arab Citizens of Israel,” said at a conference in Jordan: “We do not merely identify with our Palestinian people, we take part in the Mukawama [armed] resistance.”

Mohammad Barakeh (Photo via Wikimedia Commons)

Regavim, an NGO that monitors illegal construction in Judea and Samaria described Barakeh’s statement as incitement and called for a criminal investigation.

“Barakeh’s words of incitement call for violent, armed opposition to the existence of the State of Israel,” Regasvim’s statement read. “We call upon Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara to open a criminal investigation of Barakeh’s support for and incitement to terrorism.”

The Regavim Movement’s Arabic Society Research Division exposed disturbing, incitement-filled remarks from former MK Mohammed Barakeh at a conference in Jordan. Regavim publicized Barakeh’s filmed remarks calling on Arab Israelis to join Palestinians and continue the ‘Mukawama’ (armed resistance) against Israel.

The Washington Institute explained the concept:

“The literal translation of the Arabic word muqawama is “resistance,” but that does not reflect the full meaning of the term,” the article read. “A more correct translation would be “the doctrine of constant combat,” or “persistent warfare,” which is how Hizballah’s Hassan Nasrallah and Hamas’s Khaled Mashal define it. The goal of the Muqawama is the methodical erosion of the enemy’s resolve. There is no need to defend territory against Israeli occupation, or to try to conquer land. “

About two weeks ago, former Hadash chairman MK Mohammad Barakeh attended a conference of Arab world leaders in Jordan. Excerpts of his remarks to the audience at the widely-attended conference were released by The Regavim Movement.

Presenting himself as the representative of “the Palestinian people ‘from within’ (an Arabic term used to describe Arab citizens of Israel) who constitute nearly 2 million people,” Barakeh was asked by the audience if the” resistance axis” ended when the ceasefire with Hezbollah was signed. Barakeh responded: “The struggle against the occupation, despite any temporary setbacks, will not end. It is only natural to resist occupation, and the natural state of affairs is for the occupation to end. I am confident that this resistance against the occupation will achieve its goals.”

Notwithstanding the heinous acts of the terrorism carried out by Hamas operatives on October 7th – murder, rape, beheading, immolation, and mutilation of thousands of Israeli civilians – Barakeh emphasized that “Hamas represents a significant segment of the Palestinian people” and stressed that he would “not discuss the question of its legitimacy.”

Barakeh recalled that in 2000, he attended a conference at Birzeit University along with senior terrorists, all of whom, except himself, were since – either imprisoned or “martyred.” “We were four, Abu Ali Mustafa (PFLP secretary-general, assassinated in 2001) who became a martyr, may Allah have mercy on him; Marwan Barghouti (leader of the Al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigades) who is in prison, Sheikh Hassan Yousef (of Hamas) – also in prison, and me.”

He elaborated: “This was at the beginning of the Second Intifada, I said that we do not merely identify with our Palestinian People, we take part in the struggle from our unique position. Elyakim Rubinstein, the Supreme Court judge, as well as the Attorney general ordered an investigation against me that same day for incitement to intifada, claiming that I wanted to have the ‘Palestinians from within’ join the Intifada.” Barakeh then concluded his speech by saying: “I stand by every word I spoke.”

Abraham Binyamin, Director of Regavim’s Policy Division: “The statements made by Mohammed Barakeh, one of the most prominent figures within the Arab leadership in Israel, suggest that he may be functioning as an agent provocateur. His words are a horrifying display of hostility, enmity and hatred and a call to violence against the very existence of the State of Israel. These grave statements, spoken to an Arab audience, should also be heard by the public in Israel and members of the government and should alert us all – before it’s too late.”