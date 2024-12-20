Biden Pardons Could Include Tree of Life Jew-Killer

President Biden is finishing his time in the White House with an unprecedented flood of pardons, many of which are being slammed from both sides of the aisle. One pardon being considered right now would set free a man who carried out the deadliest attack on a local Jewish community in American history.

Biden is considering a letter from 21 retired judges to pardon everyone awaiting federal death sentences. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) urged Biden not to accept this request.

‘Let’s be clear what commuting these sentences would mean. It would mean that the laws passed by Congress and applied by our judges and juries have no value. It would mean that progressive politics is more important to the President than the lives taken by these murderers. It would mean that society’s most forceful condemnation of white supremacy and antisemitism must give way to legal mumbo jumbo,” McConnell wrote.

McConnell is referring to Robert Bowers, who was convicted of murdering 11 people and wounding six at the Tree of Life*Or Simcha Synagogue in Pittsburgh on the morning of Oct. 27, 2018. It has been the deadliest attack on a local Jewish community in American history. On June 16, 2023, he was found guilty on all federal counts, and on August 3, 2023, he was sentenced to death by lethal injection. He separately faces 36 charges in Pennsylvania state court.

McConnell also noted that the pardon, if granted, would also include Dylann Roof, who murdered nine black churchgoers at Mother Emanuel in Charleston in 2015.

“This is no legacy a president should seek,” McConnell concluded.

Biden’s pardon of his son, Hunter, caused bipartisan consternation as he had stated many times that he would not do so. The public ire rose as he went on to commute or pardon more than 1,500 individuals convicted of crimes, the most ever in a single day. Biden has issued 8,027 pardons, far more than any other president in history. This compares to 1,927 pardons granted by Obama and 237 by Trump.

But the pardons could get even worse. The president is reportedly considering preemptive pardons for Dr. Anthony Fauci, the former director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, former Rep. Liz Cheney and others who have never been convicted of a crime. The president’s pardon of his son was similar in that it absolved him of any crimes he committed, including those he had not been convicted of. Hunter was convicted of federal gun and tax felonies but had not yet been sentenced.