Judea and Samaria Demolition Orders, School Damage from Missile, and Pressure on Hamas for Hostage Release

Demolition Orders Issued in Judea and Samaria

Recent enforcement measures by the Israeli Civil Administration have led to the issuance of demolition orders affecting 29 buildings within several settlements in the areas of Judea and Samaria. This includes 13 residential homes already occupied by families. Among the communities affected are Givat Sde Yonatan, close to Ma’ale Mikhmas, and Or Nachman near Shiloh in the Samaria region; as well as Missile Hill near Pnei Kedem, and Givat Noda Biyehudah near Ma’ale Amos in the Judea region. The latter hosts 10 families currently facing displacement.

Although these orders can be issued without higher political approval, the final decision on these actions rests with Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, who also has a role in the Defense Ministry. Smotrich has typically favored limited actions over widespread clearances. This recent escalation in demolition orders marks a significant shift in policy.

A construction site of a new residential neighborhood at the mixed religious-secular Jewish settlement in the West Bank Kfar Adumim on March 9th, 2023. Photo by Gili Yaari /Flash90

This crackdown coincides with a notable reduction in unauthorized Palestinian constructions in the region, with reports indicating a 54% drop in the first half of 2023 compared to the previous year. These figures are highlighted by the Regavim Movement, reflecting a targeted enforcement strategy by Israeli authorities to address new constructions promptly.

————————————————————————————————-

Missile Strike Damages School in Ramat Gan

A school located in Ramat Efal, Ramat Gan, was substantially damaged due to a missile strike from Yemen, resulting in the building’s partial collapse and the subsequent cancellation of classes. The incident occurred overnight and involved no casualties, although the impact led to the building’s significant damage.

The Israeli Defense Forces confirmed that the missile, aimed at central Israel, was intercepted, but debris from the interception caused the damage. Education Minister Yoav Kisch, after visiting the site, indicated that parts of the missile warhead were responsible for the damage.

In a related incident, the mayor of Modi’in reported minor damages in his city from interceptor shrapnel, without triggering local air-raid sirens. The Houthis have claimed responsibility for launching two missiles toward the region, prompting retaliatory strikes by the Israeli Air Force on targets in Yemen.

————————————————————————————————-

IDF’s Continued Pressure on Hamas to Secure Hostage Release

The Chief of Staff of the Israel Defense Forces, Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi, emphasized the ongoing military efforts aimed at pressuring Hamas in Gaza. This strategy is intended to facilitate the release of around 100 hostages held by the group. Halevi’s remarks came during a briefing in the Rafah region, where he detailed the daily operations designed to distress Hamas and recover the hostages, ideally alive.

Reports suggest that a ceasefire might soon be negotiated, potentially leading to the staged release of the captives. Halevi also highlighted the necessity of dismantling Hamas’s capabilities to prevent future conflicts and ensure the safety of nearby Israeli communities. His visit included several high-ranking officers, reinforcing the message of a unified and resilient military focus on Gaza’s threat.

In his address to the troops, Halevi praised their efforts and stressed the importance of their mission in both combating Hamas and revitalizing local communities. This dedication, he noted, inspires him and should serve as a collective motivation for all personnel involved.