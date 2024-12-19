‘I’m a Survivor’: New Montana Tucker Dance Video a Cry for Help for the 100 Israeli Hostages

On Monday, December 15, American dancer, singer, actress, and social media influencer Montana Tucker released a powerful video dedicated to the 100 Israeli hostages who remain in Hamas captivity in Gaza more than 14 months after the October 7th massacre.

In the video, initiated and produced by the Combat Antisemitism Movement (CAM), Tucker and 35 members of the Sol Dance Academy appear as hostages in a tunnel, performing a dance delivering a resonating message of survival and resilience.

Featured in the video are three released hostages — Moran Stella Yanai, Raz Ben Ami, and Hila Rotem Shoshani — and family members of Ohad Ben Ami, Shlomo Manzur, and Yossi and Eli Sharabi, hostages still held in Gaza.

“It is simply unfathomable to me that more than 400 days after October 7th, 100 Israeli men, women, and children who were taken that day are still not home,” Tucker said. “We cannot let the world forget them and their suffering, and this is why I’m dedicated to using my influence to tell their stories and make sure their freedom remains an international priority.”

A SURVIVORS story isn’t complete until EVERYONE is FREE.



Imagine peacefully going to bed one evening to then being woken up early the next morning with sirens going off and terrorists brutally attacking your home/communitties. Then, no matter how hard you try to resist, you are… pic.twitter.com/i9809YJ1W0 — Montana Tucker (@montanatucker) December 16, 2024

CAM CEO Sacha Roytman noted, “Since October 7th, at great personal sacrifice, Montana Tucker has emerged as one of the leading young voices for the Jewish people globally. We are proud to have brought her to Israel twice already in the past year to witness firsthand the aftermath of that horrible day, show solidarity with the victims of the attack, and facilitate her advocacy for the hostages, and we believe this video is an important initiative in the effort to return them to their families.”

Since its release on Tucker’s social media channels yesterday, the video has gone viral, drawing the attention of millions around the world to the ongoing plight of the Israeli hostages and the urgent need to bring them home now.

This initiative underscores the power of the creative arts to educate the international community about the truth of the barbaric crimes of Hamas on October 7th and mobilize support for Israel in its fight to defend its citizens from its genocidal enemies.

This is the second dance video Tucker has created with CAM. This past June, Tucker released “We Can Dance Again,” dedicated to the memory of the 364 young men and women murdered at the Nova music festival on October 7th. The video garnered more than ten million views across various social media platforms.