Subscribe
Study The Bible
ISRAEL IS AT WAR

UNPRECEDENTED: Pope to Open Five Sacred Portals on Christmas in Manner Described by Talmud 

and you shall hallow the fiftieth year. You shall proclaim release throughout the land for all its inhabitants...

Leviticus

25:

10

(the israel bible)

Picture of Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

December 18, 2024

3 min read

View of St. Peter's Basilica in the Vatican city, Rome, Italy. Saint Peter Basilica in Vatican City at Rome, Italy and Street Via della Conciliazione at sunset sky. (Source: Shutterstock)

The Vatican announced that the Pope will open five “sacred portals” on Christmas Eve. The ceremony will be the first time this is done and is set to coincide with the 2025 Jubilee Year. Jubilees have been celebrated every 25 years since the Vatican adopted the tradition in 1300. This year’s theme is ‘Pilgrims of Hope’. The ceremony, dubbed  “doorway to salvation” by the Vatican, involves the opening of five “Holy Doors” at ancient basilicas. The doors are located at the basilicas of St. Peter, St. John Lateran, St. Mary Major, and St. Paul Outside the Walls, all within a 30-minute drive of the Vatican. 

The ceremony began on December 2 at the door of St. Peter’s Basilica. Prayers were held at the site, and a metal box containing a key was removed from a metal box.

The second portal, a symbolic door at the Rebibbia prison in Rome, will be opened by the pontiff on Dec. 26 for the feast of St. Stephen.

On December 29, the Holy Door of Basilica Saint John Lateran will be opened. Pope Francis is the bishop of this basilica.

On New Year’s Day, the Solemnity of Mary, Pope Francis will open the Holy Door at the Papal Basilica of Saint Mary Major in Rome.

The final sacred portal will be opened on Jan. 5 at the Papal Basilica of Saint Paul Outside the Walls. The Holy Doors will be sealed with bricks once again on Jan. 6, 2025, to await the next jubilee year.

The insides of the doors were sealed with brick, which was removed before the Pope opened them. When Jubilee finishes on January 6, 2025, the Pope will be the last person to walk through each of the four doors before closing them, which will then be bricked up and sealed. 

For the first time, the ceremony will include one “hypothetical” door at Rebibbia prison, Italy’s largest correctional facility, intended as a message of hope to prisoners.

Inside the Basilica Papale di Santa Maria Maggiore in Rome (source: Shutterstock)

‘I propose that in this Jubilee Year, governments undertake initiatives aimed at restoring hope; forms of amnesty or pardon meant to help individuals regain confidence in themselves and in society; and programs of reintegration in the community,’ Pope Francis said in a statement.

The ceremony has no source in the Bible or Christian theology but may be a reference to a verse in the New Testament; “I am the door. If anyone enters through Me, he will be saved” (John 10:9). 

Pope Boniface VIII was the first to Christianize the ceremony in 1300 CE and later proclaimed it to be held every 100 years. But two years later, the Jubilee was changed to every 50 years. It was not until 125 years after the first celebration that the first Holy Door was opened in the archbasilica of St. John Lateran, the oldest public church in Rome, which was built in 324 CE. In 1474, Pope Paul II established that the Jubilee should be held every 25 years, which followed the tradition of opening all four basilica doors. 

The ceremony is highly reminiscent of a section of the Talmud (Sanhedrin 98a) dealing with signs the Messiah is imminent:

“Rabbi Yosei ben Kisma’s students asked him: When will the son of David come? Rabbi Yosei ben Kisma said: I am hesitant to answer you, lest you request from me a sign to corroborate my statement. They said to him: We are not asking you for a sign. Rabbi Yosei ben Kisma said to them: You will see when this existing gate of Rome falls and will be rebuilt, and will fall a second time and will be rebuilt, and will fall a third time. And they will not manage to rebuild it until the son of David comes.”

Share this article

Related articles

MK Simcha Rothman Calls for Temple Mount Access at Beyadenu Annual Conference

Picture of Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

Israeli-USA Citizen believed held hostage confirmed dead, trauma of IDF soldiers, while Hamas claims they still want ceasefire

Picture of Zahava Schwartz

Zahava Schwartz

Douglas Murray Wowed by High Priest’s Golden Bell

Picture of Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

Follow Us

Youtube Instagram
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365
Youtube
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

© ISRAEL365NEWS 2024 Privacy Policy

Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

Subscribe

Prophecy from the Bible is revealing itself as we speak. Israel365 News is the only media outlet reporting on it.

Sign up to our free daily newsletter today to get all the most important stories directly to your inbox. See how the latest updates in Jerusalem and the world are connected to the prophecies we read in the Bible. .