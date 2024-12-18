Israeli Finance Minister Opposes Hostage Deal, Syrians Aid Weapon Securing, and Palestinian Attack Wounds Israeli Bus Driver

Smotrich Criticizes Proposed Hostage Deal Amid Ongoing Conflict

“Continuing the military pressure on Hamas, currently at its most vulnerable, is crucial,” declared Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich.

On December 18, 2024, the Israeli Finance Minister and leader of the Religious Zionism party, Bezalel Smotrich, voiced strong opposition to a developing ceasefire proposal involving a hostage exchange. During an interview with the Kol BaRama radio station, Smotrich argued that the proposed agreement falls short of Israel’s strategic objectives in the conflict and fails to guarantee the comprehensive return of hostages, being only a partial solution.

Smotrich asserted, “We should intensify our military efforts against Hamas, who should surrender the hostages, not negotiate their release through concessions. Releasing hundreds of dangerous militants or vacating northern Gaza, which would allow residents to reclaim these areas, undermines our achievements.”

A rally calling for the release of the Israeli hostages held captive by Hamas in Gaza, marking 435 days since the start of the war between Israel and Hamas, at Hostage Square in Tel Aviv, December 14, 2024. Photo by Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90

He emphasized the effectiveness of military might: “If we had relied solely on our armored and aerial forces and the bravery of our troops, we would have secured the hostages’ return much sooner.”

Smotrich also noted Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s awareness of their party’s firm stances, proud of their influential role in government policy. “Meaningful discussions lead to smart changes in strategy. Currently, Israel needs a deal that doesn’t compromise our security or hostage recovery efforts, rather than settling for a selective return,” he remarked.

Syrians Collaborate with Israeli Military to Secure Hazardous Weapons

Reports indicate local assistance in safeguarding arsenals from Syria’s prolonged civil conflict.

As reported on December 18, 2024, Syrians have been aiding Israeli forces in collecting hazardous weaponry, including chemically charged grenades, remnants of Syria’s long-standing civil war. This collaboration has been particularly active in villages close to areas under Israeli control in Syria, as noted by Channel 12 News.

One Israeli soldier explained in a broadcast, “We discovered several weapons laced with chemical agents. These include simple grenades needing a fuse to be activated, stored in boxes marked ‘CS.'”

Israeli soldiers operating in the Syrian side of the border fence with Israel, northern Israel, December 15, 2024. Photo by Jamal Awad/Flash90

The details regarding the specific individuals in Syria assisting Israeli forces remain undisclosed.

Following the fall of Bashar Assad’s regime on December 8, Israel took control of certain Syrian territories to secure the border region, with Defense Minister Israel Katz stating that this presence is temporary but crucial for regional security. Israel has also intensified its military actions in Syria to prevent the proliferation of these dangerous armaments.

Israeli Bus Driver Wounded in Shooting Incident Near Nablus

The attack occurred as the driver was transporting Jewish pilgrims to Joseph’s Tomb.

Late Tuesday night, Palestinian assailants shot and lightly wounded an Israeli bus driver. The incident took place in Nablus (Shechem) as the driver was leaving after dropping off about two dozen pilgrims at Joseph’s Tomb, according to the Israeli military.

The IDF responded promptly, dispatching troops to extract the driver and the pilgrims, who had not coordinated their visit with the military beforehand.

NABLUS, SAMARIA- OCT 05, 2014: The tomb of patriarch Joseph in Nablus. Joseph is the son of Jacob. October 05, 2014 in Samaria.

The injured were provided with medical attention, and all involved were subsequently questioned further by the Israel Police regarding the incident. The investigation into this attack is ongoing.

Before the massacre on October 7, 2023, by Hamas, Orthodox Jews regularly visited Joseph’s Tomb under IDF protection, despite frequent conflicts during these excursions.