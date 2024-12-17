Letting God’s Notion Take Over: A Tech Entrepreneur’s Journey from Silicon to Sacred

In a revealing conversation on Biblical Money, host Rabbi Rami Goldberg sat down with Bob O’Dell, a successful tech entrepreneur turned philanthropist, whose journey from the semiconductor industry to spiritual bridge-builder offered fascinating insights into faith, business leadership, and the profound connections between Christians and Jews.

The author of Five Years with Orthodox Jews: How Connecting with God’s People Unlocks Understanding of God’s Word shared the remarkable story of how divine intervention guided his business decisions and ultimately led him to a deeper understanding of biblical principles and interfaith relationships.

O’Dell recounted his early career in the semiconductor industry, where he helped grow a business unit at Motorola from $8 million to $1 billion in annual revenue. However, the most pivotal moment came in 2000 when he felt a divine nudge to approach his Israeli Jewish boss, Kobi, about starting a new company together.

“God told me who I should do it with,” O’Dell revealed, describing how he had to let go of his preconceived notion that he should be CEO of a “Christian company.” Instead, he embraced the opportunity to work under Jewish leadership, forming Wintegra, a successful semiconductor company that would later be acquired by a larger corporation.

Five Years with Orthodox Jews: How Connecting with God’s People Unlocks Understanding of God’s Word (Screenshot from www.bobodellauthor.com)

But the story took an unexpected turn when O’Dell shared a profound moment from 2007. While driving alone one evening, he heard what he believed was God’s voice asking, “Have you ever considered that Wintegra might be practice?” This question would fundamentally reshape his understanding of success and purpose.

“God had to break me of that misconception,” O’Dell admitted, discussing how he initially believed the company’s divine origins guaranteed its success. The company’s failed IPO attempt proved otherwise, though it later flourished through a different path, eventually leading to a successful acquisition in 2010.

The interview delved deep into leadership principles, with O’Dell emphasizing the importance of understanding management’s perspective and the value of bringing solutions, not just problems. “What do leaders want to see in other people? They want to see two things: enthusiasm for the business and, when problems are raised, possible solutions along with them,” he explained.

Perhaps most compelling was O’Dell’s current mission of building bridges between Christians and Jews. After his success in tech, he felt compelled to “play Genesis 12:3 in reverse” – channeling the blessings he received through working with Israeli Jews back to Israel. This led to partnerships with various Orthodox Jewish leaders and his current work supporting interfaith understanding and cooperation.

Rabbi Rami and O’Dell’s discussion showcased the critical importance of Jewish-Christian friendship, a message that has gained new urgency since Hamas’s October 7 massacre in Israel, which unleashed a wave of antisemitism in America and around the world. O’Dell emphasized the importance of Christians reaching out to their local Jewish communities, suggesting a simple but powerful approach: “Just say ‘I am here… besides praying for you, is there anything you need?'”

The interview, part of Israel365’s Biblical Money series, reflected the organization’s core mission of strengthening Israel by building bridges between Jews, Christians and all who share faith-based values. With branches expanding across multiple U.S. cities, Israel365 continues to deepen these vital relationships through education, dialogue and mutual support.

Today, O’Dell continues his bridge-building work while also producing a documentary about a Native American tribe in Oklahoma, showcasing his belief that God’s work extends far beyond Jerusalem. His story is a testament to the unexpected ways divine guidance can reshape our understanding of success and purpose.Watch the full interview here.