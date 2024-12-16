Leaders Urge Tougher Anti-Terror Measures Amid U.S.- Israel Coordination and Security Talks

Judea and Samaria Leaders Demand Enhanced Anti-Terror Strategies

The leadership of the Yesha Council, representing Jewish settlements in Judea and Samaria, has urged the Israeli Security Cabinet to adopt more assertive measures against terrorism. In a letter sent ahead of the Cabinet’s weekly session, the council emphasized Iran’s efforts to establish Judea and Samaria as a new battleground following Israel’s successful actions against its proxies in Gaza, Lebanon, and Syria.

Palestinian laborers illegally crossing the Israeli security fence through a hole to enter Israel in the outskirts of the West Bank city of Hebron, on August 30, 2020. Photo by Wisam Hashlamoun/Flash90

The council proposed three key strategies to curb terrorist activities:

Temporary Relocation of Residents: The council recommended moving Palestinians from areas identified as hotbeds of terror, such as refugee camps, to enable more effective military operations targeting terror infrastructure. Ground Offensive Operations: It suggested that targeted raids be replaced by comprehensive ground offensives similar to those executed in Gaza. Deportation Legislation: The council called for laws mandating the deportation of convicted terrorists.

The letter underscored the need for a strategic shift from defense to an aggressive approach in tackling terrorism in Judea and Samaria. During a Cabinet meeting in Jerusalem, ministers reviewed the current security situation, with some advocating a more proactive approach. The ongoing unrest in the Palestinian Authority (P.A.)—including clashes in Jenin fueled by fears of a possible coup by terrorist groups—has highlighted the escalating threats in the region.

U.S. Pushes Israel to Approve Military Aid for Palestinian Authority

The Biden administration has privately requested Israel’s approval for emergency U.S. military aid to the Palestinian Authority (P.A.), sources revealed to Axios. This comes amid a rare P.A.-led counterterror operation in Jenin, targeting Iranian-backed groups like Hamas and Islamic Jihad. The operation, “Defense of the Homeland,” follows fears of a potential terrorist-led coup inspired by the fall of Bashar Assad’s regime in Syria.

Key requests by the P.A. include ammunition, protective gear, radios, night vision devices, and armored vehicles. The U.S. has also urged Israel to release frozen P.A. tax revenues to support the effort. Israeli officials have withheld these funds due to the P.A.’s controversial “pay-for-slay” policy, which compensates terrorists and their families.

Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas delivers a speech regarding the Middle East peace plan, at the Palestinian Authority headquarters, in the West Bank city of Ramallah, January 28, 2020. Photo by Flash90

While Israel’s security agencies view the P.A. as a stabilizing force against Hamas and Iranian proxies, many members of the P.A.’s security forces have a documented history of involvement in attacks on Israeli civilians and soldiers. Meanwhile, Hamas continues to recruit P.A. operatives for terrorism. Despite these complexities, the Biden administration appears to be positioning this aid as a critical test of the P.A.’s legitimacy and capability in countering extremism.

Netanyahu and Trump Discuss Middle East Security

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described his recent conversation with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump as “warm and significant,” focusing on Israel’s efforts to counter Iranian-backed proxies and secure the release of hostages held by Hamas. Netanyahu praised the ongoing progress in neutralizing threats in Gaza, Lebanon, and Syria while maintaining that Jerusalem has no interest in provoking conflict with Syria’s new leadership.

Washington DC, USA – September 15, 2020: President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attend the signing ceremony of the Abraham Accords at the White House in Washington, DC. (Source: Shutterstock)

Netanyahu reiterated Israel’s determination to prevent the rearmament of Hezbollah and to continue striking Iranian-linked infrastructure. The Israeli leader also emphasized that Israel is committed to the safe return of hostages and noted significant progress in negotiations with Hamas. Trump, meanwhile, underscored the need for Israel to achieve a decisive victory over terrorism, condemning those who downplay the October 7 Hamas attacks as akin to Holocaust denial.

I discussed all of this last night with my friend, US President-elect Donald Trump. We had a very friendly, warm and important discussion. We discussed the need to complete Israel's victory and we spoke at length about the efforts we are making to free our hostages. — Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) December 15, 2024

In preparation for his upcoming term, Trump has warned Hamas of severe repercussions if hostages are not released before his inauguration on January 20. His incoming envoy for hostage affairs, Adam Boehler, is in Jerusalem for talks, signaling intensified U.S. involvement in the matter. Netanyahu expressed gratitude for Trump’s unwavering support, highlighting their shared resolve to combat terrorism and restore regional stability.