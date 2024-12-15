Sen. Cruz Accuses State Dept. of Antisemitic Meddling in Flights to Israel

Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas) is raising concerns about the U.S. State Department’s potential influence on American airlines’ decisions to suspend flights to Israel indefinitely. Cruz, who is set to become chairman of the Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee, has called for a full investigation into the matter.

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) speaking at the Christians United for Israel (CUFI) Summit in Washington, D.C., July 2002. Credit: CUFI. (source: JNS)

“The Biden-Harris administration was lax in pursuing why some airlines will not fly to Israel,” Cruz told Jewish Insider. “Indeed, they may have been worse than lax, and the State Department may have become inappropriately entangled in deliberations over safety and subverted the FAA [Federal Aviation Administration].”

The situation has left Israel’s El Al as the only major carrier providing direct flights between the United States and Israel, as American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, and United Airlines have all suspended their services. As of September, all three U.S. carriers have suspended flights through at least April 2025, with United Airlines yet to announce a resumption date.

Cruz also raised concerns about possible discriminatory practices, stating, “There have been allegations about antisemitic discrimination by airlines and that calls by unions not to fly to Israel were motivated solely by pro-Hamas activists.” He emphasized that American law prohibits companies from participating in politically motivated boycotts of Israel.

Senator Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) linked the situation to broader geopolitical concerns, saying, “One of the things that Iran is trying to accomplish is to isolate Israel economically. This is just another sign of that.”

However, Israeli aviation officials maintain that the country’s airspace remains secure. Shmuel Zakai, head of the Israeli Civil Aviation Authority, described the flight cancellations as “significant” but insisted that “flights to Israel are safe” and the airspace is “absolutely safe.” Zakai noted that when genuine threats arise, such as Iran’s missile barrages, authorities temporarily close the airspace. “When we think that the airspace is not safe for flights, we close it. That earned us a lot of credit internationally,” he explained.

Some international carriers are beginning to resume services. Greek carrier Aegean has recently restarted flights, while Wizzair plans to resume partial service this month. LOT Polish Airways has announced it will end its suspension on December 22. The Lufthansa Group, which includes several European airlines, had previously suspended flights, joining a total of ten airlines that announced cancellations amid Middle East tensions.

The issue is likely to face increased scrutiny in 2025 when Cruz assumes his role as chairman of the Senate Commerce Committee, potentially leading to deeper investigations into both the airlines’ decisions and the State Department’s involvement.