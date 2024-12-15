Isaiah vs. The Two-State Solution: A Biblical Vision for Israeli Power

The leaders of Syria’s Druze community in al-Hader just did something unthinkable: they asked to join Israel. Yes, you read that correctly. Facing the threat of radical Islamic forces at their doorstep, these Druze leaders decided that Israeli sovereignty was their only hope for survival. “They might take our women, might take our daughters… might take our houses,” they warned. The choice was clear: face destruction or seek protection under Israeli rule.

This development demolishes the Western elite’s favorite narrative about Israel being a pariah state that oppresses minorities. Even as the UN condemns Israel for “occupation,” actual Middle Eastern minorities are requesting to live under Israeli protection. And the Druze aren’t alone. Kurdish leaders controlling a quarter of Syria have also reached out to Israel for help against Turkish-backed Islamist forces. “You control the skies… everyone fears you,” one Kurdish commander told Israeli media. He knows what Western politicians refuse to admit: Israel is the only reliable security guarantor in the region.

This situation was predicted thousands of years ago by the prophet Isaiah. Though everyone loves to quote his famous prophecy about nations beating swords into plowshares, they conveniently ignore what comes right before it. Isaiah explicitly states that peace only arrives after “the mountain of the Lord’s house shall be established in the top of the mountains… and all nations shall flow unto it” (Isaiah 2:2).

This isn’t mere poetry – it’s a blueprint for Middle East peace that makes a lot more sense than the failed “two-state solution” fantasy. As Ziv Maor argues, Isaiah saw Jerusalem becoming a center of both spiritual and political leadership, with surrounding peoples voluntarily accepting its authority: “for out of Zion shall go forth the law, and the word of the Lord from Jerusalem. And he shall judge among the nations” (Isaiah 2:3-4).

In modern political terms, this arrangement is called suzerainty. It means regions keep significant autonomy while giving control of defense and foreign policy to a stronger protecting state. Think of Puerto Rico’s relationship with the United States, where Puerto Rico manages its internal affairs while relying on American military protection and diplomatic representation. In other words, the weaker partner handles its internal affairs while the stronger partner provides military protection and diplomatic muscle.

The situation of the Druze community is particularly poignant, as many families have been split between Israel and Syria since the 1974 ceasefire, leading to painful separations and an inability for married women to return to their home country. Their current appeal for Israeli protection demonstrates how suzerainty could offer a practical solution for communities seeking security while maintaining their cultural autonomy.

This model completely blows up the failed thinking that’s dominated peace discussions for decades. Progressive politicians in Washington and Brussels love to present Israel with a suicidal choice: either hand over the biblical heartland of Judea and Samaria to create a Palestinian terror state, or face endless accusations of being “occupiers” and “apartheid practitioners.” These same progressives conveniently forget that every single Israeli withdrawal has led to Jewish bloodshed – from the Oslo Accords straight through to the Hamas massacre of October 7. Their false choice between national suicide and international condemnation has poisoned any chance of finding real solutions.

Here’s what could work instead: Under a suzerainty model, Arab communities in Judea and Samaria who completely reject terrorism and accept Israeli sovereignty could enjoy substantial local autonomy based on traditional family structures, managing their internal affairs while overall security and foreign policy remain under Israeli control. Those who support or engage in terrorism against Israel would face expulsion. This arrangement would protect Israel’s security interests while allowing demonstrably peaceful communities to maintain their cultural identity and local governance, creating a clear incentive for choosing coexistence over conflict.

Some will call this unrealistic. But look around – Israel is already emerging as the region’s natural leader. The Jewish state’s energy partnerships with Cyprus and Greece are reshaping Mediterranean politics. Israel’s technological prowess and unmatched military strength make it the perfect candidate for this role. And most importantly? This strategy aligns perfectly with God’s vision while solving real-world problems.

Isaiah’s prophetic vision of the end times offered more than spiritual inspiration; it provided a bold and practical blueprint for achieving lasting peace among nations through righteous governance. When he talked about nations not lifting “sword against nation,” he presented it as the result of accepting Jerusalem’s leadership, not as some prerequisite for peace. His vision makes it clear that peace will come through the strength and authority of Israel, with Jerusalem at its center, leading the nations toward unity and stability.

Right now, Israel faces enormous pressure to cave to a two-state disaster that would threaten its very existence. But there are other options – options that align with both biblical wisdom and modern reality. The suzerainty model isn’t just some academic theory. It’s a path forward that could bring real stability while fulfilling our prophetic destiny as a light unto the nations. The Druze and Kurds are already knocking at our door. Maybe it’s time we answered.