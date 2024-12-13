Israeli Leader:  “Israel must establish itself forever in Judea and Samaria”

Yisrael Gantz said in a speech to American officials: “In an unstable Middle East: The era of retreats is over, Israel must establish itself forever in Judea and Samaria”

For the past six years, Yisrael Ganz has been the head of the Binyamin Regional Council, governing 47 Israeli settlements and 82,000 residents in Samaria. Six months ago, he was elected to lead the Yesha Council, the umbrella organization of all local authorities in Judea, Samaria, and the Jordan Valley.

The head of the Binyamin Regional Council and the chairman of the Yesha Council was invited to speak at a conference before leaders of the Jewish community in the US. He put on the agenda a call that Judea and Samaria should be under Israeli sovereignty as soon as possible.

As part of his efforts to promote the application of sovereignty in Judea and Samaria, the head of the Yesha Council, Ysrael Gantz, met with Prime Minister Netanyahu after Trump’s victory and is now in the US to present a plea for US support for Israeli sovereignty.

Gantz told the American participants, “Those who told us 30 years ago to leave the Golan Heights for peace with Syria also told us 20 years ago to leave Gush Katif in order to achieve peace with the Arabs in Gaza. If we had left the Golan Heights, ISIS would be on the Sea of ​​Galilee today, and if we had not abandoned Gush Katif – there would have been no October 7th. The same people who offered us these ideas are still trying to promote the most stupid idea for the Middle East, which is the establishment of two states. We need to understand that this thing [land for peace] is dead and gone.”

“We are facing a new world order,” Gantz continued.” The Middle East already understands this. The fall of Syria to extremist rebels and the breaking of the axis of evil leads to a clear conclusion: Israel must learn its lessons – it must become stronger. Strengthening the State of Israel will be a clear decision establishing that Judea and Samaria forever remain under the sovereignty of the State of Israel and part of the homeland of the Jewish people.”

Regarding what is currently happening in Syria and the issue of Iran, Gantz explained that Israel must hurry and make decisions:

“A new Middle East is happening now,” he said. “The Iranian axis has been broken, but it is still building a base of strength in the Middle East in the form of a Palestinian state. Instead, we need to promote complete Israeli control over the territory forever!”

The Binyamin Regional Council has endured significant losses during the Israel-Hamas War, suffering the highest number of casualties relative to its population. Since October 7, 2023, some 51 residents or individuals from the region’s communities have fallen. Ganz makes it a point to visit each bereaved family, standing with them in their grief.

Gantz will continue his meetings with senior American officials in the coming days and is scheduled to meet with friends and partners for the development of Binyamin.