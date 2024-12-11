Gaza Rocket Attacks, Israeli Warnings to Syria, and Intelligence Lapses on Hamas Assault”

Rocket Fire from Gaza Targets Southern Israel

Early Wednesday morning, militants in Gaza launched four rockets at southern Israel, prompting alarms in several communities near the border. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) successfully intercepted two of the rockets, while the remaining two landed in open areas without causing any damage.

The IDF’s ongoing campaign in Gaza has significantly reduced the frequency of such attacks, but occasional rocket fire persists. For instance, last week, the Israeli Air Force intercepted a rocket launched from northern Gaza. On November 21, a rocket targeted Kerem Shalom near the Gaza-Israel-Egypt border but was intercepted without causing injuries or damage.

Other incidents include a rocket landing in an open area near Kibbutz Erez on November 13 and the elimination of Hamas’s Western Jabalia battalion’s head of rocket operations, Abd el-Halim Abu Hussein, on November 25. Abu Hussein was reportedly responsible for multiple attacks on Israeli civilians and military personnel.

Netanyahu Issues Warning to Syria Over Iran’s Presence

During a meeting at IDF headquarters in Tel Aviv on Tuesday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a stark warning to Syria’s new jihadist regime regarding its ties with Iran. Netanyahu stated that Israel would take decisive measures if the regime allowed Iran to establish a foothold, transfer weapons to Hezbollah, or launch attacks against Israel.

Netanyahu emphasized that Israel does not seek to interfere in Syria’s internal affairs but will act to ensure its security. He confirmed that the Israeli Air Force has been authorized to destroy strategic military assets left by the Syrian army to prevent them from falling into extremist hands. This campaign has included strikes on airbases and other critical infrastructure, with the aim of neutralizing potential threats.

Defense Minister Israel Katz echoed these sentiments, revealing that Israeli forces have already dismantled Syria’s navy as part of a broader strategy to counteract threats. He also announced the creation of a demilitarized defensive zone in southern Syria to protect against terrorism.

Netanyahu expressed hope for peaceful relations with Syria’s new regime while celebrating the downfall of the Assad regime, which he described as a significant blow to Iran’s regional influence. He credited Israel’s military actions against Iran and its proxies for this development.

Israeli Intelligence Misses Hamas Rehearsal for October 7 Attack

Israeli intelligence agencies failed to detect a large-scale drill conducted by Hamas as preparation for its October 7, 2023, assault on southern Israel, according to Hebrew media reports on Tuesday. Details of the drill, described as a dress rehearsal for the attack, were retrieved from a Hamas protocol and corroborated by captured operatives and Israeli officials.

The exercise, directed by senior Hamas leaders Yahya Sinwar and Mohammed Deif, involved operatives gathering at specific locations, including mosques. Following the drill, Hamas’s leadership deemed it a success, interpreting Israel’s lack of response as a sign they were ready for a surprise offensive.

This revelation adds to the list of intelligence shortcomings surrounding the October 7 events. Reports indicate that the IDF had advance information about Hamas’s plans to take hostages but failed to act. Additionally, critical intelligence systems were reportedly down on the day of the attack, further hindering preparedness.

As a result of these lapses, senior military officials, including Maj. Gen. Aharon Haliva and Brig. Gen. Yossi Sariel, have resigned. Defense Minister Israel Katz has also suspended promotions within the IDF pending further investigations into the failures.