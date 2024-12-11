Where Business Meets Biblical Purpose: The Nathan Hasse Story

In an era where business and faith are often viewed as separate domains, Nathan Hasse is charting a different course. As the founder and CEO of RelevantTec, one of Texas’s fastest-growing IT and cybersecurity companies, Hasse has discovered that true success comes not from compartmentalizing these aspects of life, but from their intentional integration.

In a revealing conversation on Biblical Money, a thought-provoking series powered by Israel365 where Rabbi Rami Goldberg explores how people of faith enhance their businesses through biblical principles, Hasse shared insights from his remarkable journey that began with selling cell phones in college and led to building a thriving technology enterprise founded on biblical principles [view the full interview].

“This isn’t our company,” Hasse emphasizes during his company’s weekly meetings. “This is God’s company, and this is a kingdom company. Everybody here, including me, works for Him and to honor Him.” This perspective shapes every aspect of RelevantTec’s operations, from its mission statement to its daily practices.

The company’s mission statement, notably, makes no mention of technology: “Work with people we love, doing what we love, all enabling us to serve others.” This philosophy emerged from Hasse’s unique journey, which included an unexpected two-and-a-half-year sabbatical from corporate life to pursue full-time ministry with his family.

During this period, Hasse, his wife, and their children sold their “forever home,” purchased a fifth-wheel trailer, and traveled the country serving others through their ministry. They distributed “blessing bags” to those in need and provided encouragement to communities across America. What might seem like a departure from his business career proved to be a pivotal moment of clarity.

Nathan and Shanda Hasse, who founded America for Israel, are pictured with their children, Noah and Adele, in Jerusalem’s Jewish Quarter November 2022 (Screenshot, source: americaforisrael.us)

“The greatest gift we received from going into full-time ministry,” Hasse reflects, “was realizing that we had already been in full-time ministry. Our life is a full-time ministry.” This epiphany transformed his approach to business leadership when he returned to the corporate world.

The timing of RelevantTec’s founding in late 2019, just months before the COVID-19 pandemic, proved providential. What started as a small consulting operation quickly evolved into a full-service IT and cybersecurity company, helping healthcare providers implement telemedicine solutions and enabling law firms to conduct virtual trials during lockdowns.

Under Hasse’s leadership, RelevantTec has developed a unique corporate culture that emphasizes both professional excellence and spiritual growth. The company holds weekly “jump starts” that alternate between Bible studies, prayer sessions, and business development discussions. This integrated approach has not hindered growth – rather, it has fueled it, with RelevantTec becoming one of the region’s fastest-growing technology companies.

Parallel to running RelevantTec, Hasse leads America for Israel, a nonprofit organization that bridges business, faith, and international relations. The organization works to build coalitions between American and Israeli business leaders, leveraging commerce as a unifying force across cultural and religious boundaries.

“Business is this great equalizer,” Hasse explains. “It has the ability to bring people from different beliefs, different points of view, different socioeconomic or geopolitical backgrounds together in a common goal of what they’re trying to achieve.”

Looking ahead, Hasse envisions creating lasting change through what he calls “legacy changes for families.” This involves not just providing employment, but teaching people how to grow in their careers, serve others, and build wealth with purpose. Each new hire, he believes, brings additional value to the company’s culture and identity.

The impact of this approach extends far beyond RelevantTec’s immediate operations. As Hasse notes, when you have dozens of employees, the positive effects ripple out to thousands of people through families, schools, local businesses, and communities.

For those seeking to integrate their faith and business lives more fully, Hasse offers this advice: “Every step that I take and every move I make, if doing it for Him, I’m expanding His kingdom, I’m expanding His footprint, I’m expanding His hands and feet throughout the world.”

This integration of faith, business, and service has created a sustainable model of success that challenges traditional notions of corporate leadership. In Hasse’s view, the purpose of business extends far beyond profit margins – it’s about creating a platform for positive change while honoring God through excellence in service.

A key figure in this success story is Shanda Hasse, Nathan’s wife and business partner since their college years. As Chief Marketing Officer of RelevantTec and a driving force behind America for Israel, Shanda brings her own profound connection to Israel and strategic vision to both organizations. Her leadership in the ministry aspect of their work, particularly in developing America for Israel’s mission to build lasting ambassadors for the Jewish state, complements Nathan’s business acumen perfectly. “Behind a good strong businessman,” Nathan acknowledges, “is an amazingly strong-minded, beautifully minded woman.”

Through RelevantTec and America for Israel, the Hasses demonstrate that business success and spiritual faithfulness need not be mutually exclusive. Rather, they can reinforce each other, creating a powerful engine for positive change in both the marketplace and society at large. Their story serves as a compelling example of how faith-driven entrepreneurship, when practiced with intention and purpose, can create lasting impact across business, ministry, and international relations.