IDF Strikes in Syria, Religious Zionist Reservists’ Dedication, and Palestinian Support for Syrian Rebels

IDF Executes Over 300 Strikes Against Syrian Targets

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) have launched a sweeping air campaign in Syria, conducting over 300 strikes over the past two days following the ousting of Syrian President Bashar Assad. This operation is the most significant air offensive since the 1973 Yom Kippur War.

Western intelligence sources confirmed that the strikes have primarily targeted Syrian air force facilities, including entire squadrons of fighter jets. Reports suggest that the country’s air force could be rendered inoperable within a few days, significantly diminishing threats to Israel from Syria’s new leadership.

This scale of action recalls Israel’s dismantling of Egypt’s air force during the Six-Day War of 1967. Local sources have reported extensive damage to key military bases that housed helicopters and fighter jets, marking a pivotal moment in the region’s ongoing conflict.

Israeli soldiers operating in the Syrian side of the border fence with Israel, northern Israel, December 9, 2024. Photo by Jamal Awad/Flash90

According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a London-based monitoring organization, over 100 strikes hit Syrian targets, including a suspected chemical weapons facility. While the IDF has not publicly commented on the strikes, explosions were reported in Damascus, with sources attributing them to Israeli operations.

Israeli officials have clarified that the strikes aim to neutralize chemical weapons and long-range missiles to prevent them from falling into extremist hands. Defense Minister Israel Katz confirmed measures to secure Israel’s northern border and dismantle strategic threats from Iranian-backed forces.

Additionally, Israeli forces have taken control of strategic areas near the Golan Heights buffer zone, citing the need for civilian safety and regional stability. U.S. officials have acknowledged these actions as necessary, emphasizing Israel’s right to self-defense.

Religious Zionist Communities Excel in IDF Reserve Service

Religious Zionist communities, particularly those in Judea and Samaria, have emerged as leaders in contributing to Israel’s military reserve duty, according to a new analysis based on IDF data. The report covers the initial months of the ongoing war sparked by Hamas’s October 2023 attacks.

Ramat Magshimim, a Golan Heights settlement established in 1968, ranks highest in reserve service contributions, with an average of nearly 54 days per resident in 2023. Other high-ranking towns include Beit Hagai, Rehelim, and Susya in Judea and Samaria, showcasing the strong participation of smaller, community-focused areas.

Israeli soldiers pray next to their artillery units near the Israeli border with Lebanon, northern Israel, September 29, 2024. Photo by David Cohen/Flash90

Researcher Yishai Klein, who conducted the analysis, emphasized that the study aims to recognize the contributions of various sectors. He noted that smaller communities often exhibit unique profiles that highlight their dedication to national defense.

Unlike previous studies that focused on larger cities, this report sheds light on the disproportionate contributions of Religious Zionist communities to combat units. As a result, these areas have experienced a higher number of casualties during the ongoing conflict, reflecting their pivotal role in Israel’s defense efforts.

Palestinian Congratulates Syrian Rebels Assad’s Fall

Palestinian factions have responded to the ousting of Syrian President Bashar Assad, emphasizing Syria’s historical role in supporting the Palestinian cause. Hamas, in particular, congratulated Syrian rebels on their victory, acknowledging Syria’s longstanding commitment to Palestinian resistance.

In a statement, Hamas reiterated its support for Syria’s sovereignty and independence, emphasizing the importance of continued solidarity between the two peoples. The organization condemned any foreign intervention or ambitions in Syrian territory.

Similarly, Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas expressed solidarity with the Syrian people, calling for unity and stability. Abbas underscored the significance of Syria’s role in the region, advocating for its continued alignment with Palestinian aspirations for independence.

Residents in the Druze village of Majdal Shams celebrate after the rebels took over the Syrian capital, in Majdal Shams, in the Golan Heights, December 8, 2024. Photo by Flash90

The Palestinian Islamic Jihad group, which previously operated under Assad’s regime, framed the developments as an internal matter while expressing hope that Syria would maintain its support for the Palestinian cause. Rebel forces currently in control of Damascus have historical ties to extremist organizations, complicating the outlook for regional stability.

As the region adjusts to the shift in power, Palestinian groups are focused on ensuring that Syria remains a steadfast ally in their struggle for statehood and independence.