Religious Women Enlisting in the IDF: A Milestone in Israeli Society’s Military Integration

In a significant development, more than 120 Orthodox women aged 26 to 50 recently enlisted in the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) through the Shlav Bet (“Phase 2”) program, a track designed for those who previously sought exemptions from military service. These women, many with families and established careers, represent the third and largest cohort to participate in this initiative, marking a turning point in the integration of religious women into the IDF.

Shlav Bet offers a shortened service, typically up to 100 days, aimed at religious women who, due to age or other factors, had been exempt from traditional enlistment. This move reflects the growing involvement of religious communities in national service, a shift that has been gaining momentum in recent years.

A Diverse Group of Women

The recruits, ranging from mothers with multiple children to women pursuing professional careers, bring unique skills to the military. Many will undergo two weeks of basic training before being assigned roles that align with their backgrounds, such as nursing, social work, and programming. In some cases, women are immediately placed in specialized units, utilizing their expertise as media representatives, emotional support specialists for IDF Resilience Centers, and even a podiatrist caring for soldiers injured in Gaza.

Yehudit Yeres-Weinstein, a key advocate for the project, expressed her enthusiasm about its success, while Yiska Dekel, who enlisted as a casualties intelligence officer, embodies the dedication and spirit of the recruits. Dekel, who lost her brother in the 2000s during the Lebanon War, felt deeply compelled to serve and be part of this new chapter in Israeli military history.

“This is my mission,” Dekel shared with Srugim news, “and I will carry it out with as much passion and compassion as humanly possible. We are here, making history.”

A Cultural Shift

The Shlav Bet program is part of a broader trend in Israel toward integrating religious women into the IDF. While the Haredi (ultra-Orthodox) population remains largely exempt from military service—due to both ideological and practical concerns—there is increasing participation from national-religious and Orthodox women. In 2019, the Israeli Supreme Court ruled that the Education Ministry must create pre-army programs for national-religious girls, paving the way for higher enlistment numbers. Furthermore, in 2022, the IDF introduced a female-only company catering to religious women, providing a more accommodating environment for those wishing to serve in the military.

The growing participation of religious women in the military is also aided by initiatives such as Ohr Torah Stone’s “Maaminot BeMadim” (“Believers in Uniform”), launched in August 2023. This program provides Torah-observant women with the spiritual, halachic, and practical support necessary to navigate the complexities of military service while maintaining religious observance.

The Social Rift Over Haredi Military Service

Despite these positive developments, the question of Haredi (ultra-Orthodox) enlistment in the IDF remains a highly contentious issue in Israeli society. Historically, the Haredi community has been granted exemptions from military service based on the belief that religious study is their primary contribution to society. However, this exemption has sparked a rift, with many Israelis arguing that the Haredi community’s lack of service creates a disproportionate burden on other sectors of society, especially the secular population.

The issue has led to heated debates and political tensions, particularly as the Haredi population continues to grow, and the demand for their integration into the workforce and national service becomes more pressing. In recent years, the government has attempted to introduce legislation aimed at balancing these concerns. One of the more controversial pieces of legislation has been the proposed bill to amend the recruitment process in Judea and Samaria, which critics argue could alter the historical narrative around the IDF’s role in the West Bank and the military’s involvement in the region. Left-wing critics of the bill have called it “censorship” and accused it of “rewriting history.”

This reflects a broader division in Israeli politics over the role of the military, the state’s relationship with religious groups, and the future of Israel’s identity as a Jewish democratic state. The challenge remains balancing the need for national service with respect for the different religious and cultural values that shape Israeli society.

The Role of Religious Women in National Service

While the controversy over Haredi military service persists, the inclusion of religious women in the IDF is seen by many as a positive development. These women not only contribute valuable skills to the military but also symbolize the evolving relationship between religion and national duty in Israel. As women like Hila Gonen, who will serve as a therapeutic intervention specialist in Sderot, and others step forward to serve, their actions reflect a growing desire to contribute to the security of the country, despite the challenges and complexities that religious observance may bring in a military environment.

The integration of these women into the IDF is not just a matter of military strategy; it is a cultural and social milestone. As more religious women enlist, it challenges traditional notions of gender roles within the religious community and offers a glimpse of how Israel’s diverse populations are increasingly coming together in service to the state.

The enlistment of over 120 Orthodox women in the Shlav Bet program is a powerful symbol of changing social dynamics in Israel. It demonstrates the commitment of religious communities to national service and highlights the growing trend of religious women integrating into the military. While the broader issue of Haredi military service remains a sensitive and divisive topic, the contributions of these women mark a significant step toward a more inclusive and cohesive society, where both religious and secular groups work together to secure Israel’s future.

This integration, albeit gradual, could one day lead to greater understanding and cooperation between Israel’s various social sectors. For now, women like Yiska Dekel, Hila Gonen, and many others are proud to be a part of the history of their country, contributing to the defense of the nation with dedication and resilience.

Haredi Men

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported a notable rise in the number of ultra-Orthodox (Haredi) men joining the military in 2024, though the number still falls short of the military’s conscription targets. The IDF has set a goal to enlist 10,000 new soldiers, with 75% of these to be combat troops. However, the special needs of Haredi recruits—due to religious observances and cultural practices—limit the number of ultra-Orthodox soldiers the IDF can accommodate this year to approximately 3,000, in addition to the 1,800 Haredi soldiers who are drafted annually.

Despite the increase, the IDF has not met its conscription goals for the past draft period, which spanned about four months. While the military aimed for 1,300 ultra-Orthodox recruits, it ultimately drafted just over 900, including those who joined through different processes. This represents an 85% increase in the number of Haredi soldiers compared to previous years, but still falls short of the IDF’s overall goals.

For the upcoming draft period, set to begin soon, the IDF plans to issue 1,000 of the total 7,000 new draft orders for ultra-Orthodox men, with the aim of enlisting 4,800 Haredi soldiers by June 2025. However, some within the military remain skeptical about whether this target will be met.

Currently, the IDF has specialized units for Haredi soldiers, including the Netzah Yehuda Battalion in the Kfir Brigade, the Tomer Company in the Givati Brigade’s Rotem Battalion, and the Hetz Company in the Paratroopers Brigade’s 202nd Battalion, among other non-combat roles. The IDF is also establishing the Hasmonean Brigade, the first-ever Haredi brigade, which will serve as a significant development for integrating ultra-Orthodox conscripts into military service. This brigade’s infrastructure has been set up, and it is expected to begin drafting its first company next month.

The ultra-Orthodox community’s conscription remains one of the most contentious issues in Israeli society, with fierce resistance from Haredi religious and political leaders. Efforts to resolve the issue through government and judicial means have historically failed to produce a stable solution. After the recent escalation in security tensions, the IDF emphasized that the Haredi brigade could accommodate 3,000 recruits in its first year, alleviating pressure on the military to draft all eligible ultra-Orthodox men.

In a move to ensure compliance, the IDF has issued “no exit” orders to around 900 Haredi men who ignored multiple draft summonses, preventing them from leaving the country and potentially facing arrest by Military Police.

Despite these measures, only about 10% of the 3,000 Haredi men who received draft orders over the summer have been enlisted so far, leaving significant challenges for the IDF in achieving its recruitment goals. The ongoing debate around ultra-Orthodox military service continues to be a divisive issue, with implications for both Israel’s military readiness and its social fabric.