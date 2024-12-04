Israel’s Warnings to Lebanon, IDF Soldier Travel Risks, and US Demands for Gaza Investigation

Katz Warns Lebanon Will Not Be Spared if Ceasefire Fails

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz has issued a stern warning to Lebanon, asserting that if the ceasefire agreed upon on Nov. 27 collapses, Israeli retaliation may extend beyond Hezbollah targets. Katz emphasized that Lebanon itself would not be exempt from consequences.

During a visit to Israel’s northern border on Dec. 3, Katz reinforced Israel’s commitment to strictly enforce the ceasefire. He declared a policy of “zero tolerance” for violations, referencing Hezbollah’s mortar shell attacks on Mount Dov as a test of the truce. Israel responded with airstrikes on Hezbollah positions across Lebanon the same night.

Smoke rises from a village in southern Lebanon, as it seen from the Israeli side of the border, on December 2, 2024. Photo by Erik Marmor/Flash90

Katz underscored that the Lebanese government must ensure that Hezbollah operates north of the Litani River, as outlined in the ceasefire terms, and dismantle the group’s infrastructure. He warned that failure to do so could lead to the agreement’s collapse, and in such a scenario, Israel would no longer distinguish between Hezbollah and the state of Lebanon.

“If the deal collapses, Lebanon as a whole will face the consequences,” he stated, adding that the historical distinction between Hezbollah’s strongholds and other parts of Lebanon would no longer apply.

IDF Advises Soldiers Against International Travel Amid Legal Risks

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have cautioned 30 soldiers who served in the recent Gaza conflict to avoid international travel due to potential arrest or legal action stemming from efforts by pro-Palestinian organizations.

Reports indicate that at least eight IDF personnel were urged to immediately leave countries like Cyprus, Slovenia, and the Netherlands, where legal risks have emerged. Additionally, the IDF has instructed soldiers to delete any combat-related material and refrain from sharing images or videos online while abroad.

The situation has intensified following the International Criminal Court’s issuance of arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Nov. 21. The IDF fears further arrests and legal actions could target not only senior officials but also rank-and-file soldiers who served in Gaza.

The IDF has not imposed a blanket travel ban but is conducting individualized risk assessments for soldiers planning international trips, particularly those who participated in the Gaza campaign. Soldiers are also advised to keep their travel locations confidential.

An inter-ministerial task force, comprising the Justice and Foreign ministries and the IDF’s legal department, has been formed to monitor legal developments and mitigate risks. This team works in collaboration with intelligence agencies, including Mossad and Shin Bet.

US Demands IDF Investigation into Gaza Aid Worker’s Death

The U.S. government has expressed strong concerns over the death of a Save the Children aid worker in Khan Younis, Gaza, allegedly caused by an Israeli airstrike. State Department spokesperson Vedant Patel stated that the U.S. is “outraged” by the incident and has called on Israel to provide further details and conduct a transparent investigation.

Patel stressed that humanitarian workers must be protected to ensure the safe delivery of aid globally. Although he refrained from directly blaming Israel, he urged accountability for any violations of international law.

Armed and masked Palestinians seen on trucks loaded with International Humanitarian Aid entering Gaza through the Israeli Kerem Shalom Crossing, in the southern Gaza Strip, April 3, 2024. Photo by Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90

Save the Children identified the victim as Ahmad Faisal Isleem al-Qadi, 39, who was killed on Saturday while returning home from the mosque. According to the organization, the attack in Khan Younis resulted in up to 17 fatalities across two separate strikes.

The aid group has also called for an investigation into the incident. As of this report, the Israel Defense Forces have not commented on the matter.