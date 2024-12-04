Bible Sales Surge Amid Global Uncertainty and Economic Concerns

Bible sales are surging as world events cause concern. More people are seeking comfort in the words of the Bible, the world’s oldest and best-selling book. In response to consumer demand, new editions are cropping up. One new edition makes the original Hebrew accessible to new readers.

A recent article in the Wall Street Journal reported that Bible sales in the United States increased by 22% through October 2024, outpacing the overall printbook market’s growth of less than 1%, according to Circana BookScan data. This surge in religious text purchases comes as Americans grapple with economic uncertainties, international conflicts, and election-related anxiety.

Jeff Crosby, president of the Evangelical Christian Publishers Association, attributes this trend to widespread anxiety about various issues, including artificial intelligence and political cycles, with people seeking reassurance during turbulent times.

According to Bethany Martin, manager of Faith & Life Bookstore in Newton, Kansas, the trend is particularly notable among first-time Bible buyers. The market offers an extensive range of options, from $7.99 pocket-size New Testaments to premium editions, including an $832.50 goatskin-bound version. Publishers have diversified their offerings to include graphic novel formats, reference editions, and versions tailored to specific demographics such as men, teens, and early readers.

The Israel365 Israel Bible

Despite increasing secularization in America – with Pew Research Center reporting 28% of U.S. adults as religiously unaffiliated – Bible sales have climbed from 9.7 million in 2019 to 14.2 million in 2023, with 13.7 million copies sold in just the first ten months of 2024.

Major publishers are responding to this demand. Tyndale House Publishers has developed specialized editions for young adults, including study Bibles with maps, charts, and biblical biographies. Amy Simpson, publisher of Tyndale’s Bible division, notes particular engagement among Gen Z and college students seeking “more solid” foundations.

HarperCollins Christian Publishing, the country’s largest commercial Bible and Christian book publisher, identifies two main customer groups: newcomers exploring spirituality and experienced readers expanding their collections. Mark Schoenwald, the company’s president and CEO, points to celebrity influence as a factor, citing NBC’s Savannah Guthrie’s recent religious book as an example.

The trend is also reflected in social media, with content creators like Amber Cimiotti, a 38-year-old mother from Henderson, Nevada, sharing accessible Christian content on platforms like TikTok. Cimiotti began reading the Bible this year after finding traditional self-help approaches unfulfilling.

Religious leaders are observing increased interest in Bible study groups. Rev. Blaine Crawford of Irvington Presbyterian Church in Westchester, New York, sees the Bible as a source of guidance for life’s fundamental questions about grief, purpose, and the future.

The surge in Bible sales represents a significant shift in American reading habits, suggesting that in times of uncertainty, many are turning to religious texts for guidance and comfort, regardless of their prior religious engagement.

Rabbi Tuly Weisz, the head of Israel365, noted that the trend of increasing Bible sales includes his organization’s contribution to Bible study.

“With the increased focus on Israel this year, we’re happy that sales of The Israel Bible are up 35% from last year.’ Rabbi Weisz said. “Out of all niche bibles, The Israel Bible is the only one dedicated exclusively to the land and people of Israel and we hope that it’s changing the way people understand the war and our fight to defend our land.”

The Israel Bible (TIB) was published by Israel365. The Israel Bible is unique in being the first Bible to focus on the Land of Israel, the People of Israel, and their connection. When first released in 2018, it quickly climbed to number one in four categories on Amazon.

Designed for Jewish and Christian readers alike, The Israel Bible offers a unique commentary that explains God’s focus on the Land of Israel alongside the original Hebrew text of the Tanakh and the New Jewish Publication Society translation.

“The Bible has been a source of division between Jews and Christians for a millennium,” Rabbi Weisz explained. “The Christians have the New Testament and we have the Torah. But now, when we connect it to the land of Israel, the Bible can be the point that connects Jews and Christians since the Bible and Israel are really what we have in common.”

The Israel Bible is the first Orthodox, English-translated Bible published in more than two decades. It is a 2,200-page, 929-chapter Bible with contemporary commentaries, maps, charts, and illustrations. The original Hebrew text appears alongside a modified New Jewish Publication Society translation version. Each page has lessons and commentary written by a team of Israeli rabbis and scholars highlighting the relationship between the land and the people of Israel. The online version can be accessed at www.theisraelbible.com. It can be purchased on the Israel365 website.