Ancient Chinese Inscription Found in Jerusalem, Hinting at Biblical Connection to Sons of Keturah and Magog

A groundbreaking archaeological discovery in Jerusalem has revealed the earliest known Chinese inscription found in Israel, dating back approximately 500 years. The rare find, made during excavations on Mount Zion by the Israel Antiquities Authority and the German Protestant Institute of Archaeology (GPIA), consists of a porcelain bowl fragment bearing the poetic phrase “We will forever guard the eternal spring.”

This significant discovery emerged during a three-year joint excavation project. Under the leadership of Prof. Dieter Vieweger, the dig primarily unearthed artifacts from the Byzantine and Second Temple periods, making this Ming Dynasty find particularly unexpected.

The discovery story began when Israel Antiquities Authority archaeologist Michael Chernin spotted a colorful object in cleared dirt during routine site preparation. After cleaning, the artifact revealed its hidden inscription, initially identified as Chinese by pottery specialist Dr. Anna de Vincenz. Hebrew University researcher Jingchao Chen later provided the definitive translation of the text.

Dating from 1520-1570 CE, the bowl represents the first Chinese porcelain vessel found in Israel to feature an inscription. The artifact’s presence in Jerusalem can be traced to the robust trade relations between the Ming Dynasty and the Ottoman Empire, which controlled the region at the time. Historical records show that approximately 20 Ottoman delegations visited the imperial court in Beijing during the 15th-17th centuries.

Contemporary accounts provide additional context for this cultural exchange. In 1541, Chinese scholar Ma Li documented the presence of Chinese merchant communities in Lebanese coastal cities, specifically mentioning important regional centers, including Jerusalem, Cairo, and Aleppo.

“In archaeological research, evidence of trade relations between merchants in the Land of Israel and the Far East is known even from earlier periods – for example, of various spices,” notes Israel Antiquities Authority Director Eli Escusido. “But it is fascinating to meet evidence of these relations also in the form of an actual inscription, written in the Chinese language, and in an unexpected place – on Mount Zion in Jerusalem.”

Most people would not think there is a connection between China and ancient Israel but Pabbi Pinchas Winston offers a Biblical perspective of the origins of the Nation of China.

“We have the tradition that China comes from the sons of Keturah that Abraham gave gifts before sending them East.” Keturah was a concubine of Abraham. According to the Book of Genesis, Abraham married Keturah after the death of his first wife, Sarah. Abraham and Keturah had six sons.

“Just as Ishmael was sent away so as not to be a threat to Isaac, so too were the sons of Keturah sent away. They were both powers of impurity.”

“The sons of Keturah are the anti-matter to Ishmael’s matter. Ishmael is a threat in an overt way, loud and brash, overpowering others through his brawn and overt strength. The sons of Keturah were a threat through their brains. And still are.”

“China needs to control the world, and what we may be seeing is the beginning of the military aspect of their plans.”

Rabbi Winston cited a midrash brought in the book Pirke Eliyahu. In the Midrash, the Bnei Keturah (sons of Keturah) come to the Temple Mount at the end of days.

The Bible may also contain an anachronistic reference to China.

I will pour out my anger upon Sin, the stronghold of Egypt, and I will destroy the wealth of No. I will set fire to Egypt; Sin shall writhe in anguish and No shall be torn apart; and Noph [shall face] adversaries in broad daylight Ezekiel 30:15-16

In modern Hebrew, ‘Sin’ (סין) is the name for China.

It is interesting to note that according to Mongolian tradition, their nation was descended from Magog.The Mongolian Empire included sections of Russia, China, and North Korea. The Chinese and all the minority groups living in China are of the Mongoloid race, which stems from Noah’s son Japheth. Etymologists have conjectured that the name Mongol is derived from the name Magog.

