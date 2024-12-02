Gaza Health Ministry Accuses Israel of Using Secret Weapons that “Vaporize” Human Bodies

The head of Gaza’s Ministry of Health has accused the IDF of using experimental weapons that entirely vaporize bodies. The ministry hinted that thousands of “vaporized” Gazan casualties would never be counted.

Dr. Munir Al-Bursh, Director General of the Ministry of Health in Gaza, is frequently cited by mainstream media as an authoritative source. So it was surprising when Dr. Al-Bursh claimed the IDF was using weapons that vaporized anybody within 200 meters, perhaps explaining the Health Ministry’s incredible (and unsubstantiated) casualty figures.

On Thursday, Dr. Al-Bursh, who CNN frequently cites, tweeted his claim that Al-Jazeera journalist Hossam Shabat published it.

🚨BREAKING: Dr. Munir Al-Bursh, Director General of the Ministry of Health in Gaza, to Al Jazeera:



“Israel is testing weapons on us that we do not recognize. They drop bombs with terrifying sounds, and when a person gets within 200-300 meters of them, they vaporize.



The… pic.twitter.com/FiDH3aQvvd — Suppressed News. (@SuppressedNws) November 29, 2024

“Israel is testing weapons on us that we do not recognize,” Dr. Al-Bursh wrote. “They drop bombs with terrifying sounds, and when a person gets within 200-300 meters of them, they vaporize.

“The massacres happening in northern Gaza are unknown to us until later. Nobody calls to inform us. The Israeli army bombs entire residential blocks, wiping out all their inhabitants, and we only find out about them a day or two later.

“When these weapons are used on residential buildings, they reduce them to small fragments and rubble. We urgently need an international investigation committee to uncover what ‘Israel’ is doing to us.”

The story was reported on by Drop Site News, a Substack publication with hundreds of thousands of subscribers, and PressTV, which cited a Gaza Health Ministry claim that the IDF used the “internationally prohibited weapons” to completely vaporize “1,410 families, numbering 5,444 people” in the past year.

1/ REPORT: Smoke was seen bursting from the head of a Palestinian victim of an Israeli attack in Beit Lahia, in northern Gaza today. Witnesses likened it to the release of steam from a pressured engine — the latest in a horrifying pattern linked to new Israeli weaponry.🧵 https://t.co/mGSEz0BQzk pic.twitter.com/SaIe2u5x3a — Drop Site (@DropSiteNews) December 1, 2024

This claim was picked up by Hamas, which called for an international committee to investigate Israel’s use of these weapons that completely vaporize bodies.

The spokesman for Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital, Dr. Khalil Al-Daqran, claimed that the strange weapons caused some bodies to vaporize while lying in hospital beds.

This high-tech blood libel was claimed in August by the Quds News Network.

“The Gaza Civil Defense has revealed that approximately 1760 Palestinians have completely vaporized and disappeared, with no trace of their remains, due to the use of internationally prohibited weapons by the Israeli military,” the article claimed. “According to the Civil Defense, these weapons, used during the ongoing conflict in Gaza, cause the evaporation of bodies, leaving no physical evidence behind.”

Destroyed buildings from an Israeli military operation in Beit Lahia, in the northern Gaza Strip, on November 28, 2024. Photo by Oren Cohen/Flash90 *** Local Caption ***

The report also claimed that the bodies of 10,000 Gazans remain trapped under rubble. These claims raise questions about the Health Ministry’s claims of mass casualties which actual bodies cannot substantiate.

In April, the Geneva-based Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor (Euro-Med) released a report urging an investigation into Israel’s use of these weapons. The report claimed that thousands of victims were vaporized, making it impossible to count them among the casualties.