Biden’s Black Friday Shopping: Anti-Israel Book

U.S. President Joe Biden was seen picking up a book highly critical of Israel during Black Friday shopping in Nantucket. The 2020 book, The Hundred Years’ War on Palestine: A History of Settler Colonial Conquest and Resistance by Rashid Khalidi, challenges the establishment of Israel, describing it as a form of colonialism.

Khalidi, a well-known critic of Israeli policies, commented on Biden’s purchase, telling the New York Post that “I do not speak to the Post (or the Times for that matter), so this is not for publication, but my reaction is that this is four years too late.” (The Post noted that it “did not offer or agree to any terms conditioning that response as off the record or on background,” adding, the moment was “four years too late” for Biden, referencing his stance on Israel and the conflict in Gaza.

The publisher describes the book as “the first general account of the conflict told from an explicitly Palestinian perspective,” which “upends accepted interpretations of the conflict, which tend, at best, to describe a tragic clash between two peoples with claims to the same territory,” per the publisher. “Instead, Khalidi traces 100 years of colonial war on the Palestinians, waged first by the Zionist movement and then Israel, but backed by Britain and the United States, the great powers of the age.”

Jonathan Schanzer, senior vice president for research at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, wrote that the book’s author is a “former PLO spokesman,” who “served in that position when the PLO was a designated terror group here in the United States.”

Until recently, Khalidi was the Edward Said professor of modern Arab studies at Columbia University.

“Why did he buy it? Why didn’t Obama just give him one of his dog-eared copies?” wrote Clifford May, the founder and president of FDD.

Dumisani Washington, founder and CEO of the Institute for Black Solidarity with Israel, wrote that the Biden appearing with the book suggests that the president is not a friend of Jews and Israel.

Khalidiwas born in New York City. His father was an Israeli Arab who emigrated to Saudi Arabia and worked for the United Nations. His mother was a Lebanese-American,. Khalidi attended the United Nations International School.