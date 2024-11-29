The Heroic Storyteller: Transforming Suffering into Strength

How do you tell a child about terror? How do you explain to a four-year-old why sirens are wailing, or why their family had to rush to a shelter? In the wake of October 7th, Israeli parents have faced this devastating challenge. But as Jewish history demonstrates, the way we tell these stories isn’t just about communication – it’s an act of heroism that has the power to transform trauma into triumph.

“Storytellers have a superpower,” explains Rabbi Mike Feuer in a powerful conversation with Sara Lamm, author of “Into the Fire: Stories of Heroism from October 7th.” “They can transform suffering into a source of positive identity.” This isn’t about sugarcoating reality or pretending bad things haven’t happened. Instead, it’s about finding meaning in the darkness and using that meaning to build strength.

This might sound like a modern self-help concept, but it’s actually an ancient tradition that has helped the Jewish people survive centuries of persecution. Rabbi Feuer, who works as a narrative therapy counselor, explains that we all naturally turn the events of our lives into stories. These stories aren’t just records of what happened – they become the lens through which we view our world and our future.

“The same events can tell different stories,” Rabbi Feuer explains. “We don’t need to change or hide what happened. But how we frame these events – that’s where the power lies.”

He points to a striking historical example: the expulsion of Jews from Spain in 1492. “This was such a devastating event that, if not for the Holocaust, we would remember the Spanish people as the greatest persecutors of Jews in history,” he notes. “But what happened after? There was an incredible flowering of Jewish mystical writing and historical chronicles. Our ancestors created new ways to understand their experience, transforming their suffering into a source of strength.”

This power of storytelling isn’t just about the past – it’s happening right now in Israeli homes. Lamm, a mother of young children, shares how she’s applying this ancient wisdom to help her children process current events.

“My young children don’t need every detail,” she explains. “But they need a story that helps them understand: Yes, there was a siren. Yes, we heard booms. But look how we stayed strong together as a family, how we thanked God for protecting us, how we’re part of the greater family of Israel working together.”

This approach to storytelling has deep biblical roots. When asked about biblical storyteller-heroes, Rabbi Feuer offers a surprising answer: “Every single Jew on Passover night is the biblical hero of this model.”

He explains that during the Passover Seder, every parent becomes a heroic storyteller, tasked with sharing the exodus story in a way that helps their children see themselves as part of an ongoing journey. “There’s no more heroic stance than that,” he declares.

This understanding of storytelling as heroism offers crucial guidance for processing the events of October 7th. “We’re currently in the stage of testimony,” Rabbi Feuer notes, referring to the important work of collecting and documenting what happened. “But the next stage will be crucial: how do we tell these stories in a way that guides us through transformation?”

The Hebrew word for this transformative comfort is “nechama.” It’s not about denying or minimizing suffering – life provides enough of that without seeking it out. Instead, it’s about creating what Rabbi Feuer calls a “crucible” where suffering becomes a tool for transformation.

“October 7th happened, and there’s no going back,” Rabbi Feuer acknowledges. “But the way forward depends largely on the story we choose to tell.”

This insight offers both comfort and challenge to all who are processing trauma, whether from recent events or past experiences. While we can’t change what happened, we have agency in how we use these experiences to transform ourselves and our communities.

In this light, every parent explaining difficult events to their children, every survivor sharing their story, every writer documenting these times becomes a hero in their own right. They’re not just preserving history – they’re actively shaping how future generations will understand and draw strength from these challenging times.

