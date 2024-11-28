Israel uncovers Hezbollah chemical weapons threat, confronts ICC Arrest Warrants, and monitors fragile Lebanon ceasefire

IDF Discovers Chemicals and Gas Masks in Hezbollah Sites

Israeli forces operating in Lebanon uncovered chemicals and gas masks within Hezbollah facilities, potentially indicating plans for cross-border abductions involving drugging Israeli individuals, according to reports in Hebrew media on Thursday.

The reports, shared by prominent Israeli outlets, did not specify their sources. Military correspondents, who frequently receive information from the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), were among those releasing the details. The discovery, which reportedly occurred weeks ago, could suggest efforts by Hezbollah’s elite Radwan Force to either develop or utilize chemical weapons, as suggested by Channel 12.

Another outlet, Walla, described the findings as gas masks, chemicals, and substances intended for drugging, recovered approximately two months ago.

This revelation follows the initiation of a ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon on Wednesday, which concluded over a year of hostilities. Under the terms of the agreement, Hezbollah forces are to vacate the region south of the Litani River, located roughly 18 miles from Israel’s border.

IDF troops will remain in Southern Lebanon for up to 60 days during the ceasefire’s first phase, with Lebanese Army units taking their place afterward. The agreement stipulates that IDF-controlled areas will remain uninhabited until Israeli forces withdraw. Reports from Army Radio on Wednesday night indicated that Israeli forces fired on individuals attempting to breach these areas.

Israel to Challenge ICC Arrest Warrants

The Israeli Prime Minister’s Office announced plans on Wednesday to contest arrest warrants issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC) for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant. The appeal aims to postpone enforcement of the warrants and demonstrate their lack of legal or factual basis, according to an official statement.

The PMO argued that if the ICC denies the appeal, it will highlight the court’s bias against Israel to the international community, particularly allies in the United States. During a meeting in Jerusalem, Senator Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) informed Netanyahu of efforts in Congress to counter the ICC’s actions and pressure nations cooperating with the court. Graham has warned U.S. allies, including Canada, the UK, Germany, and France, of potential sanctions if they enforce the warrants.

The ICC’s Pre-Trial Chamber issued the warrants on November 21, targeting Netanyahu, Gallant, and deceased Hamas leader Mohammed Deif. The IDF confirmed Deif’s death in an Israeli airstrike on July 13.

While over 120 nations are signatories to the Rome Statute—the treaty that established the ICC—France stated on Wednesday that non-signatory nations like Israel may have immunity from the court’s rulings.

IDF Responds to Ceasefire Violations in Lebanon

On Thursday, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported firing on individuals who violated the ceasefire in Southern Lebanon. The suspects were observed traveling by vehicle into restricted zones, prompting the IDF to take action.

According to Lebanese media, an Israeli drone strike near Markaba injured two vehicle occupants earlier in the day. Additionally, tank fire was reported in areas such as Wazzani and Kfar Shouba along Lebanon’s southern border, reflecting the fragile nature of the truce established on Wednesday.

Under the ceasefire agreement, the IDF is clearing villages while restricting civilian return, as its troops gradually withdraw over a 60-day transition period. The Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF) will eventually deploy 10,000 troops to ensure Hezbollah’s retreat north of the Litani River. Monitoring compliance will involve updates from U.S. and French officials.

Since early October, IDF operations in Southern Lebanon have extended to the Litani River for the first time since 2000. Warnings have been issued to Lebanese residents against returning to evacuated areas or nighttime travel near IDF positions. Defense Minister Israel Katz emphasized that any attempts by Hezbollah to breach the ceasefire would be met with force.

The IDF confirmed the arrest of four Hezbollah members in Tayr Harfa on Wednesday, including a commander who entered a restricted area. Multiple Hezbollah operatives have reportedly been killed in encounters with Israeli troops. Until the withdrawal is complete, the IDF has stressed that local residents should avoid areas near active military operations.