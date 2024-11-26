US Pushes for ceasefires as Gaza remians up for debate and thousands mark Hebron’s Shabbat Chayei Sarah

US Aims to Leverage Lebanon Truce for Gaza Ceasefire

Brett McGurk, the U.S. Special Coordinator for the Middle East, was set to visit Saudi Arabia to discuss strategies for utilizing an Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire as a stepping stone to ending the ongoing conflict with Hamas in Gaza. The aim is to use stability in Lebanon as a “catalyst” for broader regional de-escalation.

The potential agreement, which has reportedly gained preliminary approval from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, includes the release of hostages held in Gaza. However, U.S. officials, including National Security Adviser John Kirby, emphasized that while progress has been made, the deal remains incomplete. The White House expressed optimism about finalizing the arrangement, which could pave the way for reduced tensions in the region.

————————————————————————————————————

Thousands Gather in Hebron for Annual ‘Shabbat Chayei Sarah’ Amid Heightened Security

Despite security concerns due to ongoing conflicts in southern and northern Israel, thousands visited Hebron to observe the annual ‘Shabbat Chayei Sarah.’ This Torah portion, from the Book of Genesis, recounts Abraham’s historic purchase of the Cave of the Patriarchs, considered one of Judaism’s holiest and most ancient sites.

Attendance was carefully managed this year, with increased police and military presence to ensure the safety of participants. Despite recent terrorist activity in the area, local leaders highlighted the event’s significance. Uri Karzan, CEO of the Jewish Community of Hebron, described the celebration as a powerful expression of unity and resilience, particularly in challenging times.

Hebron remains a focal point of tensions due to its strategic importance and the presence of Hamas activity in the region. Security officials stressed the delicate balance required to maintain stability without escalating conflicts in the broader Judea and Samaria area.

————————————————————————————————————

Smotrich: Israel Should Occupy Gaza to Secure Lasting Stability

Israel’s Finance Minister, Bezalel Smotrich, has advocated for a full military occupation of Gaza, stating it is both a feasible and necessary step to eliminate Hamas’s governance and military capabilities. Addressing a conference organized by the Yesha Council, Smotrich argued that only by dismantling Hamas’s civilian and military infrastructure could long-term security be achieved.

Smotrich dismissed financial concerns, emphasizing that the costs of failing to address the threat would far outweigh the expenses of administration. He also proposed encouraging voluntary migration from Gaza, suggesting that such efforts could significantly reduce the population within two years.

The minister outlined the importance of Israel’s approach in the coming months, especially during the transition to a potentially favorable U.S. administration. He emphasized caution in navigating the remaining period of the current administration, urging strategic decision-making to avoid irreversible actions at the United Nations or elsewhere. Smotrich’s remarks underline Israel’s broader strategic priorities amid shifting geopolitical conditions.