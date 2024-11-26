October 7th Heroes: Why Some People Rise While Others Freeze

What transforms an ordinary person into a hero? As Israel continues to process the events of October 7th, this question has taken on new meaning. Some people ran toward danger while others ran away. Some found strength they never knew they had, while others froze in fear. What makes the difference?

According to Rabbi Mike Feuer, a renowned Jewish educator speaking with Sara Lamm, author of “Into the Fire: Stories of Heroism from October 7th,” the answer lies in a profound Jewish concept known as “Et Ratzon” – a divine moment of opportunity.

“Heroic stories happen when you’re the right person, in the right place, at the right time,” Rabbi Feuer explains. “These are moments when God invites us to partner in healing our broken world.”

It’s a revolutionary idea: heroism isn’t just about personal courage or split-second decisions. It’s about recognizing and responding to moments that carry special spiritual significance.

But here’s where it gets interesting: Rabbi Feuer believes we all have “drops of heroism” in our daily lives. “Going beyond your comfort zone to help someone – even something as simple as smiling at someone having a hard day – these are small acts of heroism,” he says. But there’s a difference between these everyday moments and the kind of heroism we saw on October 7th.

What’s the difference? According to Rabbi Feuer, it comes down to two crucial elements:

The Backstory: Think of it like training that you don’t know you’re getting. On October 7th, many heroes discovered they had been unconsciously preparing for their moment all along. A mother’s years of protecting her children became combat skills when terrorists approached. A volunteer medic’s practice sessions suddenly became real-life rescue missions. Even seemingly unrelated life experiences – like staying calm under work pressure or being good at solving problems – became crucial survival tools in the moment of crisis.

The Response: When that crucial moment arrives, true heroes demonstrate what Rabbi Feuer calls “mesirat nefesh” – the ability to transcend their normal limitations. “It’s about giving more than you believe you have,” he explains.

But here’s something that might surprise you: not all heroes wear capes or carry weapons. Rabbi Feuer is developing a framework of seven different types of Jewish heroes, and some of them might not fit our traditional image of heroism.

Take the healer, for example. “The primary tool of the healer is the ability to help people hold pain,” Rabbi Feuer explains. “And then, to help them integrate that experience.” This kind of heroism might not make headlines, but its impact can be just as profound as more dramatic acts of courage.

What an amazing man, this hero. This absolute hero Oz Davidian.



I'm in awe of his bravery, his level-headedness, his determination and above all his humanity in the literal face of the worst that human beings can do to each other. https://t.co/KvnqSymegQ — Sean (@poetsoup) November 20, 2023

This understanding of heroism feels especially relevant now, as Israel continues to heal from the wounds of October 7th. While some heroes ran into burning buildings or fought off terrorists, others are demonstrating their heroism in quieter ways – counseling traumatized survivors, rebuilding broken communities, or simply being there to listen when someone needs to talk.

“These moments of divine invitation – moments of Et Ratzon – they’re still happening,” Rabbi Feuer observes. “The world is still broken in many ways, and God is still inviting us to help fix it.”

The key, he suggests, is being ready when these moments arrive. While we can’t always predict when we’ll be called upon to be heroes, we can prepare ourselves by cultivating awareness, developing our capacity for empathy, and practicing those small “drops of heroism” in our daily lives.

This perspective offers hope and challenge in equal measure. None of us knows when we might face our moment of truth. But by understanding that heroism comes in many forms, and that these moments of opportunity are actually divine invitations, we can better prepare ourselves to answer the call when it comes.

