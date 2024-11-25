Subscribe
Study The Bible
ISRAEL IS AT WAR

Israel’s dual front: Battling terrorism while still providing aid

Picture of Zahava Schwartz

Zahava Schwartz

November 25, 2024

3 min read

Palestinians look at the damage caused from a Hezbollah missile fired from Lebanon, in the Tulkarm, in the West Bank, November 25, 2024. Photo by Nasser Ishtayeh/Flash90

Israeli Police Stop Major Ammunition Shipment to Terrorists in Samaria

Israeli police officers from the Northern District intercepted a significant shipment of over 20,000 bullets believed to be destined for terrorist organizations in Judea and Samaria. The operation occurred near Megiddo Junction, close to the Samaria security barrier.

Two suspects, aged 22 and 35, from the Ma’ale Iron area—a council of five Arab Israeli villages near Megiddo—were apprehended during the operation. Both individuals are now in custody and are being questioned by security authorities.

The Israel Police praised the success of the operation, noting the substantial value of the seized ammunition, estimated at hundreds of thousands of shekels. They emphasized that such actions disrupt illegal arms networks and prevent further smuggling.

In recent years, Iran has been identified as a key instigator in the region, supplying weapons to fuel terrorism in Judea and Samaria. Reports indicate that the smuggled arms include both small firearms and more advanced weaponry like anti-tank missiles. Violence in the area remains a pressing concern, with over 500 terrorist attacks recorded monthly in the first half of 2024, ranging from rock-throwing to shootings. Between January and July, terrorist acts claimed 14 lives and injured over 155 people.

Israel Delivers Extensive Aid to Gaza

Over the past year, Israel has facilitated the delivery of nearly 900,000 tons of food to the Gaza Strip, using approximately 40,000 trucks, according to official reports. These figures come amid allegations by the International Criminal Court (ICC) that Israel has deliberately deprived Gaza’s civilian population of essential resources.

The data contradict the ICC’s claims, revealing significant humanitarian efforts. Beyond food, Israel has allowed the entry of more than 51,000 liters of water, 30,000 tons of medical equipment, and over 10,000 aid operations. Additional provisions included 5.7 million vaccines and 26,000 tons of cooking gas.

Armed and masked Palestinians on trucks loaded with humanitarian aid entering Gaza through the Israeli Kerem Shalom Crossing, in the southern Gaza Strip, April 3, 2024. Photo by Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90.

The water supply in Gaza varies by region, with the north receiving 112 liters per person daily, while the central and southern areas receive 39 and 24 liters, respectively. Since October 2023, 57,480 aid trucks carrying over 1.1 million tons of supplies have entered Gaza, even as Israel contends with ongoing security threats following Hamas-led attacks that killed over 1,200 Israelis.

The ICC recently issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former defense minister Yoav Gallant. Israel rejected the allegations, calling them false and antisemitic.

Khamenei Demands Death Sentence for Israeli Prime Minister

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has called on the International Criminal Court (ICC) to impose a death sentence on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, dismissing recent arrest warrants as insufficient. Speaking to members of the Basij, a militia tied to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Khamenei accused Israel of committing war crimes in Gaza and Lebanon.

Khamenei stated that bombing civilian infrastructure does not constitute a victory for Israel and reiterated his support for the so-called “Resistance Front,” a coalition opposing U.S. and Israeli influence. He predicted that Iran and its allies would eventually triumph over their adversaries.

Meanwhile, diplomatic efforts between Israel and Lebanon appear to be advancing, with reports suggesting a potential ceasefire agreement with Hezbollah. The Israeli government has demanded the right to maintain military operations in Lebanon if Hezbollah violates the ceasefire terms. Final details are reportedly still under negotiation.

Share this article

Related articles

ICC Issues Arrest Warrants for Netanyahu and Former Defense Minister

Picture of Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

U.S. sanctions Hamas leaders, IDF Continue to faces rising casualties, and Israel stresses action against Hezbollah threats

Picture of Zahava Schwartz

Zahava Schwartz

Lebanon attacks Israel, US has more sanctions, and it’s time to bring the hostages home

Picture of Zahava Schwartz

Zahava Schwartz

Follow Us

Youtube Instagram
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365
Youtube
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

© ISRAEL365NEWS 2024 Privacy Policy

Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

Subscribe

Prophecy from the Bible is revealing itself as we speak. Israel365 News is the only media outlet reporting on it.

Sign up to our free daily newsletter today to get all the most important stories directly to your inbox. See how the latest updates in Jerusalem and the world are connected to the prophecies we read in the Bible. .