Israeli Police Stop Major Ammunition Shipment to Terrorists in Samaria

Israeli police officers from the Northern District intercepted a significant shipment of over 20,000 bullets believed to be destined for terrorist organizations in Judea and Samaria. The operation occurred near Megiddo Junction, close to the Samaria security barrier.

Two suspects, aged 22 and 35, from the Ma’ale Iron area—a council of five Arab Israeli villages near Megiddo—were apprehended during the operation. Both individuals are now in custody and are being questioned by security authorities.

The Israel Police praised the success of the operation, noting the substantial value of the seized ammunition, estimated at hundreds of thousands of shekels. They emphasized that such actions disrupt illegal arms networks and prevent further smuggling.

שוטרי היחידה המרכזית של מחוז צפון איתרו משלוח תחמושת שיועד לפי החשד לגורמי טרור ביו"ש, ובו למעלה מ-20,000 כדורים מסוגים שונים – שני חשודים נעצרו pic.twitter.com/0ymYql0qPf — משטרת ישראל (@IL_police) November 24, 2024

In recent years, Iran has been identified as a key instigator in the region, supplying weapons to fuel terrorism in Judea and Samaria. Reports indicate that the smuggled arms include both small firearms and more advanced weaponry like anti-tank missiles. Violence in the area remains a pressing concern, with over 500 terrorist attacks recorded monthly in the first half of 2024, ranging from rock-throwing to shootings. Between January and July, terrorist acts claimed 14 lives and injured over 155 people.

Israel Delivers Extensive Aid to Gaza

Over the past year, Israel has facilitated the delivery of nearly 900,000 tons of food to the Gaza Strip, using approximately 40,000 trucks, according to official reports. These figures come amid allegations by the International Criminal Court (ICC) that Israel has deliberately deprived Gaza’s civilian population of essential resources.

The data contradict the ICC’s claims, revealing significant humanitarian efforts. Beyond food, Israel has allowed the entry of more than 51,000 liters of water, 30,000 tons of medical equipment, and over 10,000 aid operations. Additional provisions included 5.7 million vaccines and 26,000 tons of cooking gas.

Armed and masked Palestinians on trucks loaded with humanitarian aid entering Gaza through the Israeli Kerem Shalom Crossing, in the southern Gaza Strip, April 3, 2024. Photo by Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90.

The water supply in Gaza varies by region, with the north receiving 112 liters per person daily, while the central and southern areas receive 39 and 24 liters, respectively. Since October 2023, 57,480 aid trucks carrying over 1.1 million tons of supplies have entered Gaza, even as Israel contends with ongoing security threats following Hamas-led attacks that killed over 1,200 Israelis.

The ICC recently issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former defense minister Yoav Gallant. Israel rejected the allegations, calling them false and antisemitic.

Khamenei Demands Death Sentence for Israeli Prime Minister

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has called on the International Criminal Court (ICC) to impose a death sentence on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, dismissing recent arrest warrants as insufficient. Speaking to members of the Basij, a militia tied to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Khamenei accused Israel of committing war crimes in Gaza and Lebanon.

Khamenei stated that bombing civilian infrastructure does not constitute a victory for Israel and reiterated his support for the so-called “Resistance Front,” a coalition opposing U.S. and Israeli influence. He predicted that Iran and its allies would eventually triumph over their adversaries.

Meanwhile, diplomatic efforts between Israel and Lebanon appear to be advancing, with reports suggesting a potential ceasefire agreement with Hezbollah. The Israeli government has demanded the right to maintain military operations in Lebanon if Hezbollah violates the ceasefire terms. Final details are reportedly still under negotiation.