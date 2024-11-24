3000% Surge in Campus Antisemitism Revealed in 2024 Report

A new report from StopAntisemitism has documented an alarming 3,000% increase in antisemitic incidents on U.S. college campuses following the October 7, 2023, Hamas attacks in southern Israel. The organization’s “2024 College Report,” which evaluated 25 higher education institutions, reveals a troubling landscape for Jewish students facing harassment, exclusion, and mounting safety concerns.

Just HOW bad is the current state of antisemitism on U.S. college campuses?



Worse than you can imagine.



Our 2024 Antisemitism on U.S. College and University Campuses Report lays bare the horrifying truth: Jewish students are left to fend for themselves in a storm of hate, as… pic.twitter.com/viSaCWsh4C — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) November 18, 2024

Key Findings

The comprehensive survey paints a disturbing picture of campus life for Jewish students:

55% of Jewish students report being victims of antisemitism at their schools

72% feel unwelcome in certain campus spaces simply for being Jewish

43% hide their Jewish identity from classmates out of fear

67% feel completely excluded from their school’s DEI (Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion) initiatives

69% report being blamed for the actions of Israel’s government

43% would not recommend their school to fellow Jewish students

The report highlights a particularly concerning trend in incident reporting: 43% of Jewish students did not feel safe enough to report antisemitic incidents. Among those who did report such incidents, an overwhelming 87% believe their schools failed to properly investigate their complaints.

Institutional Response

The institutional response to these challenges has been notably inadequate. Only two out of 25 surveyed schools responded to requests for information about their handling of antisemitic incidents—a significant decline from seven respondents in the previous year.

School Performance Rankings

Several prestigious institutions received failing grades in the report’s evaluation system:

“A” Grade Recipients:

Baylor University (Texas)

Clemson University (South Carolina)

Elon University (North Carolina)

University of Mississippi

“F” Grade Recipients:

Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Cornell University

Brown University

The New School

University of California (Davis)

University of Oregon

Emerson University

University of Washington

MIT’s grade notably dropped from a C to an F following incidents that included a three-week pro-Palestinian encampment where participants allegedly called for violence against Jewish students.

Specific Campus Concerns

UC Davis emerged as a particularly concerning example, with 81% of Jewish students reporting experiences of antisemitism and 93% stating they do not feel safe expressing their Jewish identity on campus.

Proposed Solutions

StopAntisemitism is advocating for comprehensive reforms, including:

Adoption of standardized definitions of antisemitism Expansion of diversity and inclusion policies to explicitly include Jewish students Establishment of clearer protocols for responding to antisemitic incidents from students and faculty Rejection of the movement to boycott Israel Disbandment of chapters of Students for Justice in Palestine and Faculty for Justice in Palestine

Global Context

Experts note that this surge in campus antisemitism is not limited to the United States. According to Kenneth L. Marcus, founder and chairman of the Louis D. Brandeis Center for Human Rights Under Law, similar trends are being observed internationally, particularly in countries like Canada, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom.

Response from Educational Institutions

Some universities have begun taking steps to address these concerns. The University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign has revised its policies to ensure that anti-Zionist harassment is treated with the same seriousness as other forms of hate or bias. However, the overall institutional response remains inadequate according to the report’s findings.

“These higher education institutions have utterly failed to protect its Jewish students, allowing harassment, exclusion and violent antisemitism to thrive unchecked,” said Liora Rez, executive director of StopAntisemitism. She further emphasized that parents should carefully consider their choice of institutions, advocating for schools that prioritize the safety and inclusion of all students.

The report concludes with a stark reminder: “Jewish students should not have to consider their own safety when choosing which school to attend,” highlighting the urgent need for institutional change across American higher education.