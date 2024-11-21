Failing Forward: The True Meaning of Heroism

When you think of heroes, what comes to mind? Perhaps it’s the first responders who rushed toward danger on October 7th, or the soldiers now defending Israel’s borders. But according to one Jewish scholar, the blueprint for heroism was written long before these modern-day warriors – it was encoded in the very first chapter of the Bible.

“Look at the story of Creation,” says Rabbi Mike Feuer, his eyes lighting up as he shares this insight with Sara Lamm, author of the newly released book “Into the Fire: Stories of Heroism from October 7th.” “Each time God creates something, He calls it ‘good.’ This isn’t just a casual observation – it’s the key to understanding what makes someone a true hero.”

In a fascinating conversation with Lamm, Rabbi Feuer reveals that real heroism isn’t about having supernatural powers or being perfect. Instead, it’s about something he calls “mesirat nefesh le ma’an tov” – a Hebrew phrase that means going beyond your comfort zone to bring more goodness into the world.

Think of it like this: We all have limits. Maybe it’s physical strength, maybe it’s fear, maybe it’s self-doubt. A hero is someone who pushes past these limits when they see something wrong in the world that needs to be fixed.

“God sees the world as good,” Rabbi Feuer explains, “but when we look out our window, we see it’s broken in many places. That gap between how good the world could be and how broken it sometimes is – that’s where heroes step in.”

This idea sheds new light on some of the Bible’s greatest heroes. Take Moses, for example. Most people know him as the leader who freed the Israelites from Egypt. But Rabbi Feuer reveals something surprising: Moses had another name that few people know about – “Tuvya,” which means “God’s goodness.”

“Moses wasn’t perfect,” Rabbi Feuer points out. “He made mistakes. But that’s actually an important part of what made him a hero.” This might sound strange, but it’s actually encouraging news for all of us. You don’t have to be perfect to be a hero – you just need to keep trying to bring more goodness into the world, even when it’s hard.

Rabbi Feuer calls this “failing forward.” It’s about getting up after each failure and continuing to fight for what’s right. This understanding of heroism feels especially relevant today, as Israel faces some of its greatest challenges.

“When we look at the heroes of October 7th,” Rabbi Feuer reflects, “we see ordinary people who did extraordinary things. They weren’t superheroes – they were regular people who chose to push past their limits to help others.”

This ancient wisdom offers a powerful message for today: Heroism isn’t about being perfect or fearless. It’s about seeing the good that could be, and being willing to act to make that good a reality – even when it’s difficult, even when we might fail.

Inside of Into the Fire: Stories of Heroism from October 7th

It’s a message that resonates deeply with the stories Sara Lamm has collected in her new book – stories of ordinary people who, in the darkest moments, chose to be heroes.

—

Want to read more inspiring stories of everyday heroes from October 7th? Get your copy of Sara Lamm’s powerful new book “Into the Fire: Stories of Heroism from October 7th” today.

Want to discover the hero inside of you? Join renowned teacher Rav Mike Feuer for a transformative live workshop series: “The Bible’s Heroic Journey.” Through the timeless story of Moses, you’ll discover that the seeds of heroism already exist within you – they’re just waiting to be awakened.

This workshop is exclusively for Israel Bible+ members. If you’re already a member, check your inbox for the invite – we’re looking forward to seeing you there! And if you’re not a member yet, what are you waiting for? Join now!



——————————————————————————–