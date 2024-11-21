Israel to build new security fence, scholar killed in Lebanon, and the fight against Hamas aid

IDF to Build Security Barrier Following Rock-Throwing Incidents Near Huwara

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has announced plans to construct a security fence around the recently opened bypass road near Huwara in central Samaria. This decision comes after ongoing stone-throwing attacks originating from nearby villages.

The IDF stated that the barrier aims to enhance security for residents in the Samaria region, emphasizing that the military employs both defensive and offensive strategies to counter terrorism and safeguard Israeli citizens.

A local advocacy group, Fighting for Life, criticized the reliance on defensive measures, claiming that such strategies fall short of providing true security. The group has called for a more aggressive approach, citing a biblical principle to “pursue and eliminate” threats.

Palestinian demonstrators clash with Israeli soldiers on the main street at the Huwwara checkpoint near Nablus in the West Bank. October 13, 2023.Photo by Nasser Ishtayeh/Flash90

Concerns about the fence were also raised by a reserve lieutenant colonel, who warned that it might trap residents in emergencies, complicating escapes or responses to terrorist attacks.

The bypass road, inaugurated in November 2023, was constructed to offer a safer route for Israelis traveling to towns in Samaria, avoiding the volatile Huwara area. Transport Minister Miri Regev, at the road’s opening, emphasized its importance for safety, especially given the numerous attacks in the area. These include the murders of four Israelis in 2023, including brothers Hallel and Yagel Yaniv, as well as father and son Shay Silas and Aviad Nir Nigrekar.

The project, initiated in 2017, faced delays before gaining momentum following high-profile attacks. It is part of a broader effort to improve infrastructure and security in Judea and Samaria. A poll conducted in 2023 highlighted local tensions, with 71% of Palestinians reportedly supporting such attacks.

Israeli Archaeologist and Reservist Killed in Lebanon

Renowned archaeologist and IDF reservist Major (res.) Ze’ev Erlich, 71, was tragically killed by Hezbollah militants during an operation in southern Lebanon, according to a statement from the Binyamin Regional Council.

Erlich, a resident of Ofra in central Samaria, was known for his deep knowledge of Israel’s history and archaeology. He is the oldest IDF reservist to have lost his life in the ongoing conflict that began with Hamas’s incursion into Israel in October 2023.

Reports indicate that Erlich was accompanying IDF soldiers in a civilian capacity when he was fatally shot at an archaeological site near the Shrine of the Prophet Shimon, located approximately four miles from Israel’s northern border. An IDF soldier also lost their life in the attack, and another officer sustained serious injuries.

We are heartbroken to announce the death of Israeli researcher Ze'ev Erlich (71), who was accompanying IDF troops and killed during the current operation against Hezbollah terrorists in Lebanon. The IDF is investigating the incident as reports indicate he entered Lebanon without… pic.twitter.com/eD8pzzp6b5 — StandWithUs (@StandWithUs) November 20, 2024

Erlich’s contributions to archaeology and education were widely recognized. For years, he conducted lectures for IDF soldiers, offering insights into the historical and cultural significance of sites across Judea and Samaria. The IDF has confirmed that it is investigating the circumstances of his entry into Lebanon.

Community leaders and organizations mourned Erlich’s loss, describing him as a symbol of dedication to Israel’s heritage and a pillar of the settlement movement. The Yesha Council highlighted his efforts in supporting soldiers and deepening their understanding of the region’s history.

Tzav 9 Resumes Protests Against Gaza Aid

Tzav 9, an Israeli activist group opposing humanitarian aid to Hamas in Gaza, has announced the renewal of its protests after a five-month hiatus. The group aims to prevent aid from strengthening the militant organization and insists that any assistance be distributed without Hamas’s involvement.

In a statement, Tzav 9 reiterated its commitment to protesting until all Israeli hostages held by Hamas are freed. “Whoever controls the aid controls Gaza. We must stop enabling Hamas and ensure that aid does not reach their hands,” the group declared.

The movement initially suspended its activities in June, citing the ineffectiveness of its previous strategies. At the time, spokesperson Rachel Touitou indicated a shift toward lobbying government officials to ensure stricter oversight of aid distribution.

People block the entrance to Ashdod port during a protest against aid trucks entering the Gaza Strip, in Ashdod, southern Israel, February 1, 2024. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90

Tzav 9’s activities have faced international criticism, including sanctions from the U.S. and the European Union, which accused the group of obstructing humanitarian efforts. However, the group denies any involvement in violence, emphasizing its commitment to peaceful protest.

The announcement comes as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu directed the IDF to develop strategies to oversee aid distribution in Gaza, aiming to reduce Hamas’s ability to exploit these resources. Earlier this year, Israeli intelligence reported that Hamas was diverting as much as 60% of humanitarian aid for its own use.

Despite these challenges, Tzav 9 remains determined to influence policy and ensure aid serves the people of Gaza without bolstering militant activities.